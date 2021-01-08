San Antonio Spurs 118-109 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as DeMar DeRozan and crew snatch close win 

The San Antonio Spurs shocked the LA Lakers at the Staples Center today as they came out firing on all cylinders from the very start of the game.

The Spurs jumped to an early lead and seemingly couldn't miss any shot they took. The Lakers caught up to them by the end of the third but they just couldn't keep it close in the fourth, eventually losing by 9 points.

Twitter reacts as San Antonio Spurs outplay the LA Lakers

San Antonio Spurs

Despite what many expected, the San Antonio Spurs not only held on but even outplayed the LA Lakers. It was an incredible game, prompting countless tweets during and after the game.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Gregg Popovich on @KingJames: "I think he’s going to be an iconic figure … I’m so proud of this guy and so pleased for him … to see his development as a human being, as a citizen, as someone who looks at the social issues of our time and is willing to speak out." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 8, 2021

LAL have really picked up their defense here. Spurs having to settle for contested jumpers. Meanwhille, Lakers are getting into the SAS paint repeatedly. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 8, 2021

F’ing Spurs can’t miss tonite. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 8, 2021

Spurs with some crucial offensive fouls. One to stop lebron from scoring and one to turnover for last possession.



Started mid 3rd but that was a fun quarter. — Richard Esparza (@rae8060) January 8, 2021

On the surface, LeBron James had an impressive game, with the 35-year-old recording 27 points, 6 rebounds and 12 assists, while shooting 53% from the field and 57.1% from deep. Unfortunately for the LA Lakers, when it came down to the most important moments in this game, James was unable to have a high level of influence.

The franchise's outside defense has been worrying. Against the San Antonio Spurs, it was flimsy at best and ultimately caused their eventual defeat in this game.

Here are more Twitter reactions to the game:

Lakers been fighting all night long — Sharp Eye Washington 🍊 (@TweetsByJMike) January 8, 2021

Lakers have fought all the way back to within 2 — ForeverPurple&Gold (@FEPurpleNGold) January 8, 2021

👑 leading a comeback. 12 minutes to go. @LakeShow pic.twitter.com/NNNaIgAt2M — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 8, 2021

A little better defensive effort by the #Lakers 2 close the 3Q — Tania (@Jus_Tania) January 8, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs had an emphatic game. The team collectively shot 45.7% from deep as opposed to the LA Lakers' 33.3%.

The Spurs' defense was also incredible, and their gameplan worked perfectly to make some of the biggest stars in the NBA struggle when it mattered most.

Overall, it was a brilliant display against perhaps the best team in the league right now.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Spurs' performance:

The San Antonio Spurs are really turning heads so far this year. One of many surprise teams in the nba. Greg poppavich is one of the greatest coaches in nba history — Samer kalil (@Samerkalil9) January 8, 2021

The Spurs are shooting 20-35 from the floor with 12 assists and 9-13 from deep.



53-40 San Antonio with 4:37 left in the second. — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 8, 2021

This game will serve as a form of motivation for the LA Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs in very different ways.

For the Lakers, it will be a reminder that while they may be the best team in the NBA right now, they are not invincible by any means and will have to work harder on both ends going forward.

For the Spurs, it will feel like a shot in the arm that they have needed for a while. By winning this game in such a convincing fashion, they will now believe they have a very real chance of making the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

