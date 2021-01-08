San Antonio Spurs 118-109 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as DeMar DeRozan and crew snatch close win 

The San Antonio Spurs shocked the LA Lakers at the Staples Center today as they came out firing on all cylinders from the very start of the game.
The Spurs jumped to an early lead and seemingly couldn't miss any shot they took. The Lakers caught up to them by the end of the third but they just couldn't keep it close in the fourth, eventually losing by 9 points.
Twitter reacts as San Antonio Spurs outplay the LA Lakers
Despite what many expected, the San Antonio Spurs not only held on but even outplayed the LA Lakers. It was an incredible game, prompting countless tweets during and after the game.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
On the surface, LeBron James had an impressive game, with the 35-year-old recording 27 points, 6 rebounds and 12 assists, while shooting 53% from the field and 57.1% from deep. Unfortunately for the LA Lakers, when it came down to the most important moments in this game, James was unable to have a high level of influence.
The franchise's outside defense has been worrying. Against the San Antonio Spurs, it was flimsy at best and ultimately caused their eventual defeat in this game.
Here are more Twitter reactions to the game:
The San Antonio Spurs had an emphatic game. The team collectively shot 45.7% from deep as opposed to the LA Lakers' 33.3%.
The Spurs' defense was also incredible, and their gameplan worked perfectly to make some of the biggest stars in the NBA struggle when it mattered most.
Overall, it was a brilliant display against perhaps the best team in the league right now.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Spurs' performance:
This game will serve as a form of motivation for the LA Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs in very different ways.
For the Lakers, it will be a reminder that while they may be the best team in the NBA right now, they are not invincible by any means and will have to work harder on both ends going forward.
For the Spurs, it will feel like a shot in the arm that they have needed for a while. By winning this game in such a convincing fashion, they will now believe they have a very real chance of making the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
