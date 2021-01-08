Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving sat out against the Philadelphia 76ers due to the incident in Washington l NBA News

The Brooklyn Nets played the Philadelphia 76ers in a much-anticipated clash today. Yet, when the game started, Kyrie Irving was nowhere to be seen. When he was asked about his absence after the game, the player said he simply didn't wish to play. However, the real reason may just be a completely different one as per sources, and it makes up this NBA news piece.

Kyrie Irving is 6th in the NBA at 27.1 PPG... the @BrooklynNets host @sixers tonight at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. pic.twitter.com/BEkF1dOiyf — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2021

Kyrie Irving shaken by what happened in Washington and will reportedly not play the next Brooklyn Nets game

Kyrie Irving will reportedly sit out the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday

The Brooklyn Nets are already missing Kevin Durant at the moment due to Covid-19 protocols. So when NBA news of his absence broke, many expected Kyrie Irving to carry most of the load for the franchise. However, when the player sat out the game against the Philadelphia 76ers completely, many were left in shock.

It was confirmed that the star was not injured and was completely healthy. So, many wondered why the star man of a title-contending team that currently has a very disappointing record decided to sit out.

Despite what Kyrie Irving directly said to the media, it seems that his reasons were a lot deeper than many would expect.

Source: Kyrie Irving sat out of tonight’s game because of what transpired on Wednesday in Washington DC. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 8, 2021

As per sources, Kyrie Irving sat out the game due to the incident that transpired in Washington DC recently. While many players and coaches have spoken out on it, no one else decided to sit out the game in protest.

In fact, sources also believe that the 28-year-old will not travel with the team for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday as part of his protest.

Fans have overall been divided on whether this really was a good decision for Kyrie Irving to make. However, as the star has made very clear, protesting for social change is far more important to him than a game of basketball. And he will likely continue his support for the cause, no matter what form it takes.

