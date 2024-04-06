Dana White has steered the UFC through a tumultuous journey marked by challenges and setbacks for over two decades. Despite facing initial obstacles, White's strategic foresight and unwavering resolve have catapulted the MMA promotion to unparalleled heights, resulting in a remarkable increase in revenue.

Today, the UFC stands as the undisputed titan of combat sports, boasting an estimated worth of $12 billion as of April 2023. With a roster filled with the crème de la crème of professional fighters, the promotion reigns supreme in the world of MMA.

However, amid its towering success, many may not have been aware of the UFC's ownership before White's tenure.

Who owned UFC before Dana White? All about the promotion's ownership over the years

The genesis of the UFC traces back to a collaborative effort between fight enthusiast and entrepreneur Art Davie, alongside Brazilian martial arts icon and Gracie jiu-jitsu Grand Master Rorion Gracie. Their joint effort culminated in the inaugural event held in November 1993 at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Initially, under the ownership of the Semaphore Entertainment Group, the UFC encountered financial woes. However, Dana White emerged as a pivotal figure and persuaded the Fertitta brothers to acquire the struggling MMA promotion for $2 million in February 2001. This marked the birth of Zuffa LLC as the overarching entity for the UFC, with White assuming the role of president.

Expand Tweet

In July 2016, the UFC experienced a monumental shift as it was acquired by talent agency WME-IMG, now recognized as Endeavor, in a groundbreaking transaction valued at $4.025 billion. This acquisition stands as one of the most substantial deals in the annals of sports and entertainment history.

Last September, Endeavor formed the media conglomerate TKO Group Holdings and finalized a massive $21.4 billion merger between the UFC and WWE. The UFC's parent organization recently announced its intentions to be acquired by the private equity firm Silver Lake. This move marks a return to private ownership just three years after the company's transition to public status.

Expand Tweet

How did Dana White elevate UFC into mainstream?

When the UFC first gained popularity, it encountered significant doubts and scrutiny due to its perceived brutality and insufficient regulations. The absence of a sanctioned governing body led to negative publicity, fostering the belief that MMA would never gain widespread acceptance as a sport.

Additionally, the UFC struggled to obtain coverage from mainstream media outlets and encountered concerns regarding fighter safety.

Dana White played a fundamental role in shaping public perceptions of the sport during his early days in the UFC. He cultivated relationships with media outlets, secured sponsorships, and negotiated television deals, all of which were crucial in propelling MMA into the mainstream spotlight.

Poll : Will the UFC suffer once Dana White steps down? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion