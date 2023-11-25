Who is Paddy Donovan? Irish boxer’s unrelenting pressure forces corner's hand in Taylor vs. Cameron 2 undercard

Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor will take all the headlines for their Nov. 25 main event, but Paddy Donovan might end up becoming the biggest winner of the night.

'The Real Deal', now 12-0 at just 24 years old, impressively defeated Danny Ball in round 4 to win the WBA continental welterweight championship. The victory was Donovan's ninth by knockout and his first title win.

Expand Tweet

Donovan impressed fans with blazing hand speed and an innate killer instinct, forcing Ball's corner to throw in the towel after numerous unanswered shots. The loss for Ball ended a three-fight win streak and is the second of his career.

Though coming off as cocky and overbearing to some fans, the young boxer often finds himself in the good graces of fans. With each fight, he makes his support for suicide prevention very known and intends to use boxing as a platform to speak out on the ongoing issue.

Who is Paddy Donovan?

While all of the glory in Irish boxing points towards Katie Taylor, Paddy Donovan may be the country's next big combat sports star out of Limerick, Ireland.

Donovan, 24, is a welterweight standing at 5'9" and trains under former WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee. The Irishman is known for his confidence in the ring and flashy fight style. Due to those factors, Donovan has seen comparisons recently to UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Donovan also briefly went viral on social media for donning Only Fans-branded shorts during a fight.

The young prospect has previously told media he idolizes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and that in Ireland, they call him 'The Gypsy Prince' in honor of the British legend.

Paddy Donovan has now secured three knockout victories in a row, with all three fights taking place in Ireland. The southpaw's stock appears to rise with each fight, and despite just finishing a big fight, fans are eager to see him back in action soon.