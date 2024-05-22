Who did Paige VanZant lose to on Dancing with the Stars? Looking at the former UFC star's reality show journey

Who did Paige VanZant lose to on Dancing with the Stars (DWTS)? Looking at the former UFC star's reality show journey

Paige Michelle VanZant, known for her achievements in mixed martial arts and other ventures, made headlines with her stint on Dancing with the Stars.

VanZant competed in the show's season, showcasing her dancing skills alongside professional dancer Mark Ballas. Despite her impressive performances throughout the competition, VanZant ultimately finished as the runner-up.

Who did Paige VanZant lose to on Dancing with the Stars?

While vying for the mirrorball trophy, VanZant and her professional partner Mark Ballas impressed the judges, even earning a perfect score for a salsa-jiva fusion. However, they ultimately placed second to model Nyle DiMarco and his partner Peta Murgatroyd.

Despite falling short of first place, VanZant's journey on DWTS proved successful. ’12 Gauge’ also gained significant mainstream recognition and a boost to her social media presence. This accomplishment came alongside a substantial financial gain, with VanZant reportedly earning six figures for her participation and even more for reaching the later stages of the competition.

It's worth mentioning that VanZant's achievement on DWTS surpassed that of other UFC fighters like Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture who previously participated in the show.

Paige VanZant set to return to combat sports

Paige VanZant is returning to combat sports after a nearly three-year hiatus. She'll be facing social media influencer and boxer Elle Brooke in the main event of Misfits Boxing 15.

The fight, set for May 25 at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas, will see Brooke defend her Misfits middleweight title against VanZant. Brooke, a TikTok star turned boxer, has quickly risen in the influencer boxing scene. VanZant, known for her exciting fighting style during her UFC days, will be looking to make a splash in her boxing debut.

The Misfits Boxing 15 card also features a co-main event between former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell and self-proclaimed adventure athlete Tristan Hamm. The full fight card includes eight bouts and will be streamed live on DAZN starting at 7:00 PM ET.