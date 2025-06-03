Who is Patchy Mix dating? Exploring the UFC star's relationship status, personal life, and more

Patchy Mix has been a highly touted competitor for some time, as he was the reigning Bellator bantamweight champion before his release from the PFL. On May 14, 2025, 'No Love' signed with the UFC.
As Mix prepares to make his octagon debut against Mario Bautista in a bantamweight clash at UFC 316 on Jun. 7, let's explore the new UFC star's relationship status.
Who is Patchy Mix dating?
Patchy Mix is currently engaged to UFC competitor Tatiana Suarez. Suarez, born on Dec. 19, 1990, is the No. 2-ranked UFC strawweight who most recently challenged Zhang Weili for her strawweight championship this past February.
Mix and Suarez have been shown on the broadcast of several UFC events and have been fixtures in their respective corners for their fights. In 2024, the MMA stars announced their engagement after Mix proposed to Suarez in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Check out Patchy Mix and Tatiana Suarez's engagement announcement below:
Tatiana Suarez excited for Patchy Mix's UFC debut
Tatiana Suarez recently expressed her excitement for her fiancé's UFC debut against Mario Bautista. Mix, 20-1, is not wasting any time getting in the octagon with the toughest competition available as Bautista is currently the No.10 ranked UFC bantamweight.
What makes it even more impressive is that the bout came together on short notice as the former Bellator bantamweight champion stepped in for Marlon 'Chito' Vera, who was forced to withdraw from the event.
In anticipation of his octagon debut, Mix posted photos to his Instagram account along with a caption vowing to make a statement against Bautista. He wrote:
"Chance favors a prepared mind” 14 days until #UFC316 💎 I will finish this fight by any means necessary 21-1 🎯"
Suarez took to the comment section of the post and wrote:
"I love you. Can't wait to watch you in this next chapter of your career."
Check out the Instagram post and Tatiana Suarez's comment below: