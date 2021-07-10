Who is Peyton Murphy, the 17-year-old boy Dustin Poirier shouted out during the UFC 264 weigh-ins?

In the build-up to the highly anticipated trilogy fight set to go down in a few hours at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier said, "You can have all the money, but you can't buy heart." 'The Diamond' proved he doesn't just have the heart of a warrior but also that of a kind, sensitive, and helpful man.

At the recently concluded ceremonial weigh-ins for his upcoming trilogy fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier shouted out a 17-year-old boy named Peyton Murphy, hailing him as "the real fighter." For those of you wondering why, Murphy, hailing from Poirier's hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana, has been suffering from a rare form of bone cancer.

Through his charity, the Good Fight Foundation, Dustin Poirier has helped raise $30k to fund his treatment and has also brought him to watch the blockbuster UFC 264 PPV on Saturday night. Speaking to Joe Rogan at the weigh-ins, Poirier paid tribute to 17-year-old Murphy.

"I want to thank you all for the cheers and the boos. I love you all. I want to give a shoutout to a young man in the audience. A real fighter from Lafayette, Louisiana - Peyton Murphy, keep fighting brother, you are the real fighter."

Dustin Poirier pays tribute to Peyton Murphy, a 17-year-old from Lafayette, suffering from a rare form of bone cancer.



Through his charity work, Poirier has helped to raise $30k to fund his treatment and has brought him to #UFC264.



Win or lose at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier has surely won a few hearts with this beautiful gesture ahead of what is possibly the biggest fight of his life.

The stakes are high for Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier was criticized for choosing a money fight with McGregor over a title shot against Charles Oliveira. UFC president Dana White recently stated Poirier made the correct decision by choosing to fight the Irishman. But did he?

Yes, if Poirier manages to beat McGregor, he does get a shot at the title next. He also etches his name in UFC history as one of the greatest lightweights ever to have graced the octagon. But what if he loses?

If he fails to stop 'Notorious' for a second time, Poirier will lose out on a title shot and be pushed to the end of the line for title contention. He will once again have to work his way up the ladder, and there's no doubt it will also likely reduce his recent win over McGregor to a mere fluke.

