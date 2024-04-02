Who could present the BMF title at UFC 300? Exploring possible presenters, including Mark Coleman and more

UFC 300 takes place on April 13 and the BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway is one of the highly anticipated bouts on the card.

Holding the ceremonial BMF title does not directly affect a fighter's standing in the competitive sphere of MMA. However, it represents the warrior spirit and a never-back-down attitude that every fighter wants to be known for.

The person who wraps the belt around the winner's waist has become an integral part of the BMF title fight because of its optics and what the title represents.

So, let's explore the names of possible presenters at UFC 300.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz was supposed to be a one-off BMF title fight in 2019. Both men were at the peak of their stardom and the fight had massive appeal among the casual fan base.

It only seemed logical that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, whose movie characters embody the spirit of a BMF champion, presented the belt to etch a moment in the sport's history. The logic still holds water and Johnson may very well be a good choice to present the BMF title at UFC 300.

But would it be more fun if the inaugural BMF champion wrapped the belt around the winner's belt to pass on the torch?

Masvidal presented the belt to Gaethje when 'The Highlight' proved to be the worthy successor to his title by knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291. It wouldn't hurt if he did that again.

But Masvidal, Johnson, or any other celebrity would agree that MMA Pioneer Mark Coleman is probably one of the most deserving people to hold and present the BMF title.

Is Mark Coleman the most deserving person to present the BMF title at UFC 300?

Former UFC heavyweight champion and Hall of Famer Mark Coleman risked his life to save his family from a house fire a few weeks ago.

Coleman, 59, was visiting his childhood home when a fire broke out in the early hours of March 12. The retired fighter risked his own life and brought his parents out of the burning house. He also tried to bring the pet dog, Hammer, to safety but could not succeed.

Coleman suffered smoke inhalation during the valorous effort and was immediately taken to the hospital where he was fighting for his life. The veteran fighter is now out of danger and has even returned to the gym.

Coleman's brave rescue effort greatly overshadows any competitive achievement in MMA or any other sport. Like Max Holloway rightly pointed out in a recent interview, he is the BMF in real life.

This is precisely the reason he should present the title to the winner of Gaethje vs. Holloway at UFC 300.

