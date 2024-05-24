Who promotes Jack Catterall? A look into the Brit's management

Jack Catterall is set to face Josh Taylor in a long-awaited rematch this weekend at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Despite putting on a strong performance in their first meeting in February 2022, Catterall lost the bout via split decision, a result that many thought robbed the Lancashire native of an undisputed title win.

After his controversial loss, Catterall bounced back with two straight wins to redeem himself. He beat Darragh Foley via unanimous decision in May 2023 before outpointing Jorge Linares later in October. Ahead of his rematch against Taylor, let's take a look at the Englishman's management.

Who promotes Jack Catterall?

Jack Catterall is currently managed by Eddie Hearn and is an integral member of Matchroom Boxing's stable. The 30-year-old signed with the veteran promoter in March last year after failing to capture the undisputed super lightweight titles against Josh Taylor in February 2022.

In a statement, via Lancashire Post, Catterall outlined what signing with Hearn meant to him and shared his thoughts on future career plans. He said:

"I'm excited for the next phase of my career. Teaming up with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing and DAZN is a massive step in the right direction for me. There are going to be some huge nights in the future and I'm excited to get the ball rolling and to be involved in some career-defining fights over the next couple of years... I'm grateful to be in this position and I'm looking forward to kicking off a successful relationship with Matchroom and DAZN."

Expand Tweet

While Catterall is currently under Hearn's management, he was previously to another promotional juggernaut. The Lancashire native spent a long time under Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions' care and even signed a long-term contract with them in 2020.

Catterall first signed with Warren's Queensberry Promotions in 2014 and blazed his way through high-profile opponents on his way to title contention. He won the Central Area belt and the WBO European super lightweight title soon after before putting himself in a position to challenge for the world titles.

As mentioned, 'El Gato' is set to throw down with Taylor this weekend, and the two rivals are expected to bring fireworks to the squared circle.

Expand Tweet