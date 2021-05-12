Who is Ramston Rodrigues, the training partner Conor McGregor tipped for greatness?

Conor McGregor has been training with Ramston Rodrigues, the Indian fighter the former UFC champion has tipped for greatness.

The Irishman claimed on social media that Rodrigues is India's next heavyweight champion. He also claimed that training with Rodrigues also made him realize how strong India and its people are.

McGregor is currently in camp and preparing for his upcoming trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Ahead of his highly-awaited return to the Octagon, McGregor appears to be training in the UAE. McGregor is training alongside fellow Irishman John Mitchell and India's Ramston Rodrigues at the UFC Gym.

Who is Conor McGregor's training partner Ramston Rodrigues?

As things stand, there seem to be no specific details regarding Ramston Rodrigues' background in MMA. He doesn't have a fighting record on any combat sports-related platform.

Rodrigues also hasn't posted anything regarding his fighting career on his social media platforms. The only combat sports-related posts made by the Indian is his recent set of training images with Conor McGregor.

Ramston Rodrigues' official Instagram handle suggests that he is in the initial stages of his pro career at the moment. In 2018, Rodrigues shared a few images of himself at the UFC Gym in the UAE, the same place where he is training with 'The Notorious One'.

He was also in attendance when McGregor's arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended the UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at Yas Island. At UFC 242, The Eagle submitted Poirier to retain the 155-lbs title and Ramston Rodrigue witnessed one of Khabib's greatest performances of all time.

Sportskeeda will reach out to Ramston Rodrigues for further information.

Conor McGregor seems to be training without John Kavanagh and the rest of his team

Conor McGregor is currently sharing his training sessions with fighters who are yet to establish themselves in the sport. This could later become a factor in his upcoming important trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

After losing to the Diamond at UFC 257, McGregor was accused by Khabib Nurmagomedov of changing his sparring partners and sparring with "little kids".

“This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality," Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted post-UFC 257.

'The Notorious One' seems to be training without coach John Kavanagh and co. While nothing has been confirmed yet, McGregor could reunite with his old training team before UFC 264.

