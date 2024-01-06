Who is Raul Rosas Jr.'s opponent Ricky Turcios? Everything you need to know about the fighter likened to UFC legend Tony Ferguson

Ricky Turcios is the opponent scheduled for Raul Rosas Jr.'s next fight. The pair will cross swords at UFC Fight Night 237 on Feb. 24. The bout will be Rosas Jr.'s first since he rebounded from a humbling loss to Christian Rodriguez with a thunderous first-round finish over Terrence Mitchell.

But just who is Turcios, and has he fought in the UFC before? As it turns out, the 30-year-old bantamweight is a veteran of three UFC fights. He is also a native of Houston, Texas. He trains at Team Alpha Male and currently holds a record of 12 wins and just three losses.

Despite his three appearances under the UFC banner, Turcios is yet to make his pay-per-view debut, having only ever competed on Fight Night and ESPN cards. His last fight was a split-decision win over Kevin Natividad. Prior to that, he suffered a loss to Aiemann Zahabi.

Their bout was the second on the main card of UFC on ESPN 39, which saw Rafael Fiziev knock Rafael dos Anjos unconscious. While he has competed in the UFC, Turcios also took part in Dana White's Contender Series. Unfortunately, he failed in his efforts against Boston Salmon.

Regardless, he found an alternate route to the UFC, even competing on The Ultimate Fighter. Now, he is scheduled for the biggest fight of his career as he takes on Rosas Jr., the youngest signed fighter in UFC history, and a man who has aspirations to become its youngest-ever champion.

Ricky Turcios' MMA record

With 12 wins and just three losses on his record, Ricky Turcios is a skilled mixed martial artist with a fair amount of natural talent. But what are the ins and outs of his record? Unfortunately, he isn't much of a finisher, as his 12 wins consist of just three knockouts/TKOs and one submission.

The rest of his eight wins have come by way of decision. Furthermore, none of his finishes have taken place under the UFC banner, where he has scored two wins and suffered one loss. However, only one of his three losses was a finish, as he was TKO'd by Leomana Martinez at Fury FC 27.