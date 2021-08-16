Who is richer between Logan and Jake Paul?

Logan Paul is rumored to be richer than his younger brother Jake Paul by the narrowest of margins.

As per the numbers reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Logan Paul's alleged net worth is estimated to be around $25 million, while Jake Paul's net worth is supposedly estimated to be about $20 million. As these are speculative numbers based on their financial backgrounds in boxing, entrepreneurship, and other ventures, the actual figures may vary.

According to givemesport.com, Logan expected to earn a $10 million purse for the fight against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather. 'Maverick' was contractually due a relatively small $250,000 show-fee for the fight but also earned a 10% share of the pay-per-view profits, which was roughly calculated to be around $5 million. Overall, Logan Paul made around $10 million inclusive of paid promotions, endorsements, show fees, pay-per-view share, etc.

When it comes down to their entrepreneurial ventures, it is evident that the older brother Logan Paul is making the bigger bucks between the two siblings.

Sport Bibe reported the Paul brothers having a combined net worth of $36 million as of December 2020 on their website. However, that figure would already have seen some significant amendments after Jake and Logan Paul took their professional boxing careers to the next level.

Not unlike his older brother, Jake Paul supposedly took home the same amount of $10 million from his boxing fight against 'Funky' Ben Askren.

While it’s still unverified how much cut Jake Paul received from the huge $75 million revenue generated from his fight against Ben Askren, it is safe to go back to the history of his payouts from his first two boxing fights. After his victory over former basketball player Nate Robinson, Jake Paul told ESPN that he made “eight figures” from the bout, meaning he took home at least $10 million. So, when it comes to the Askren bout, Paul might have received way more than his initial paychecks.

Logan Paul also started the 'Vine' culture on social media and rose to fame via his YouTube channel. He has more than 23.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel as opposed to Jake's 20.4 million, which is also a significant source of generating revenue. Furthermore, Logan Paul runs a highly lucrative merchandise company called Maverick Apparel outside of social media. During its first nine months of operation alone, the company generated more than $40 million in sales.

On the other hand, 'The Problem Child' launched a company called Team 10 back in 2017. Team 10 is a digital influencer-marketing platform and a creative agency that creates and promotes entertainment for teenagers globally. In May 2017, Jake Paul released a song and music video called "It's Everyday Bro." The video got more than 70 million views in one month, exemplifying Paul's sensational stardom, global reach, and fame.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley's pay-per-view price will be $59.99

Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza confirmed the cost of the upcoming Showtime pay-per-view on August 29. The event will be headlined by Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley as the main event.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Espinoza said:

“It’s $59.99,” Espinoza said. “That reflects a couple of things. It’s in the ballpark of where similar fights have been. It is at a point below a lot of other higher-priced PPVs, but in particular, on this one, I think you’ve got a full boxing card of exciting young fighters. That was the key.”

