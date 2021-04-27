Who is Rob Roy and how is he related to Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor displays unrivaled confidence inside the octagon, and his lineage may just explain why. Distantly related to Scottish outlaw Robert Roy MacGregor, who died in 1734, Conor's family tree was discovered by journalist Craig Williams from the Daily Record. Surprisingly enough, Conor McGregor shares this genetic link with America's most famous reality television star, Kim Kardashian. This fact was unearthed by Williams after it was realized that Kourtney Kardashian had named her daughter in honor of her mother's Scottish ancestry.

Famous for the role he played in the Jacobite rising of 1689, Robert Roy MacGregor was known to be a fierce rebel. The crux of the matter, however, lies in the fact that both Kardashian and McGregor are descendants of the first king of Scotland, Kenneth MacAlpine - Robert Roy MacGregor's father. Conor McGregor has been a proud speaker of Irish culture and takes immense pride in the art of combat. Verbalizing his thoughts in a Twitter post from 2015, he said:

"My family originated from the Scottish Highlands, they fought for their independence. It's something that runs in my family's history, I've become obsessed with that a little bit. It reiterates to me that I am on the correct path my family was on before me. We are not in fields anymore, we are in the octagon, we are in arenas filled with thousands of people with millions of people viewing. It gives me added motivation to fight. It's something that is in me, it is something that my ancestors have done before me and I am simply carrying my family's name with pride."

Plotting ambushes from palaces.

Just like my great uncle Rob Roy. @ProperWhiskey ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ueasUPfEK8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 26, 2021

Upon seeing the news about familial relations with the Kardashians, Conor McGregor took to Twitter once again in 2019. A subtle dialog seemed to sum up the whole picture.

Welcome to the family ⚔️ https://t.co/GZ0orgOJiW — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 4, 2019

What is Conor McGregor up to now?

Conor McGregor is currently back in camp, training for his upcoming trilogy against fellow lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. After losing to the latter in their highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 257, 'Notorious' will be looking to make the necessary amends to win. Slated for July 10th, the trilogy is expected to take place at UFC 264 in front of a sold-out crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

