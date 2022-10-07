Who did Rose Namajunas first lose to in professional MMA?

Rose Namajunas' first professional MMA defeat came back in 2013 when facing Tecia Torres at Invicta FC 6.

The loss seemingly had an effect on Namajunas, with the former UFC champion losing her next outing against Carla Esparza in The Ultimate Fighter.

Prior to her first loss, 'Thug Rose' was on a two-fight winning streak and had a 2-0 record in Invicta FC. Despite losing to Esparza in The Ultimate Fighter, Namajunas still joined the UFC and started strong in her new organization. The 30-year-old managed to beat Angela Hill, Paige VanZant and Tecia Torres in consecutive bouts.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz derailed Rose Namajunas' UFC form, getting the better of 'Thug' at UFC 201 via split decision. Unlike her first defeats, Namajunas bounced back quickly and went on another three-fight winning streak.

Watch Namajunas' final Invicta bout here:

'Thug Rose' eventually got a shot at UFC gold when taking on Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217 for the women's strawweight title. Rose Namajunas beat the Polish MMA legend in the very first round. She then went on to defend her belt in the rematch a year later.

However, the American's first strawweight title run ended after losing against Jéssica Andrade at UFC 237 in 2019. Namajunas eventually regained the belt against Weili Zhang via first round knockout. She would defend the belt in a rematch against Zhang. Recently she lost the title again when losing a split decision at UFC 274 in her secound bout against Carla Esparza.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Rose Namajunas leaves the cage after her 5 round loss to Carla Esparza at #UFC274 Rose Namajunas leaves the cage after her 5 round loss to Carla Esparza at #UFC274 https://t.co/tsSdTAfOjP

How many wins via stoppage does Rose Namajunas have in the UFC?

Rose Namajunas has five wins via stoppage in 12 UFC outings. During her organizational career, 'Thug' has managed to defeat Angela Hill, Paige VanZant, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Weili Zhang via stoppage.

When going to the judges' scorecards in the UFC, the bouts have often been very close. Namajunas has had three split decisions, winning two and losing one against Carla Esparza in her most recent outing.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC261 Rose Namajunas was emotional after becoming strawweight champion for a second time Rose Namajunas was emotional after becoming strawweight champion for a second time 🏆 #UFC261 https://t.co/Ytl6jiTvJI

Her most recent win via stoppage was against Weili Zhang at UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2.

Strangely, Namajunas has always lost her next bout after going on a three-fight win streak in the UFC. 'Thug' has not been able to win four fights in a row since joining the organization in 2014. 'Thug Rose' has gone on a three-fight winning streak three times in the UFC.

Poll : 0 votes