“Who's better at adapting” - Striking icon Buakaw comments on Nabil Anane’s upset win over the mighty Superlek

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek was just as shocked as anyone watching when 20-year-old Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane delivered a savage beatdown on pound-for-pound great 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Anane did the impossible when he dominated and defeated Superlek, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion who was stripped of his title for missing weight.
The six-foot-four-inch tall star scored a unanimous decision victory in their highly anticipated showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, to retain his status as ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.
Buakaw commented on the fight on YouTube. He said Anane was simply the sharper fighter that night.
He stated:
"It was two different fighting styles going head to head. It really came down to who's better at adapting in the ring."
ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last March 23rd.
Buakaw Banchamek dumbfounded on how to beat Nabil Anane: "He's so tall you don't even know where to aim"
When you have a legend like Buakaw Banchamek talking about how unbeatable you are, you know you're doing something good.
Buakaw is in absolute awe of ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, and himself cannot draw up an effective strategy to defeat the six-foot-four-inch tall star.
The legendary Muay Thai fighter said:
"Against Nabil, if you hesitate or wait too long, you miss your chance. He's so tall you don't even know where to aim."
Anane is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak in ONE Championship, with notable wins over Superlek Kiatmoo9, Nico Carrillo, Soe Lin Oo, Felipe Lobo, Muangthai, and Kulabdam.
