Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, December 9, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is returning to the Apex Center for its next Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez (also known as UFC Vegas 83 and UFC Fight Night 233) will go down this Saturday, December 9 (US time), with a series of thrilling matchups to excite the fans.

The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by an exciting bantamweight clash between the No.7-ranked contender Yadong Song and the No.15-ranked Chris Gutierrez.

Taking the co-main event honors at UFC Vegas 83 will be a light heavyweight showdown between the No.8-ranked contender Anthony Smith and the No.11-seeded Khalil Rountree.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez fight promo below:

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez (bantamweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree (light heavyweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey (lightweight)

Tim Elliott vs. Sumudaerji (bantamweight)

Jun Yong Park vs. Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Song Yadong (20-7-1D-1NC)

Song Yadong saw his first UFC headliner against Cory Sandhagen last year end in a fourth-round TKO after suffering a gruesome cut above his eye. The Chinese sensation rebounded from that defeat with a stellar TKO win against Ricky Simon earlier this year. Yadong is set to make his third straight UFC main event appearance on Saturday seeking his second consecutive finish.

Chris Gutierrez (20-5-2D)

Chris Gutierrez had an eight-fight unbeaten streak (1 draw) snapped in a unanimous decision loss to Pedro Munhoz in April this year. However, the Texan got back into the win column by outpointing Heili Alateng in October and will look to put together another win streak starting Saturday.

Anthony Smith (37-18)

Anthony Smith dropped back-to-back losses through 2022-23 but rebounded with a split decision win over Ryan Spann in a rematch in August. It marked 'Lionheart's' first victory since submitting Spann in their first bout in 2021. The former challenger will return for the third time this year hoping to produce a statement win on the UFC card tonight.

Khalil Rountree (12-5-1NC)

Khalil Rountree looks to build on a four-fight win streak which includes three TKO finishes. 'The War Horse' most recently obliterated Chris Daukaus in August and will hope to continue his ascent in the 205-pound division with another convincing performance on the UFC card tonight.

Nasrat Haqparast (15-5)

Nasrat Haqparast is riding a two-fight win streak into this fight and is 2-2 in his last four trips to the octagon. The Moroccan most recently edged out Landon Quinones in September.

Jamie Mullarkey (17-6)

Jamie Mullarkey suffered a TKO defeat at the hands of Muhammadjon Naimov earlier this year but rebounded with a decision win over John Makdessi in September. The Australian is 5-4 under the promotional banner.

Tim Elliott (19-13-1D)

Tim Elliott comes into this bout hoping to rebound from his submission loss to Muhammad Mokaev in October. The Missourian is 4-2 in his last six trips to the octagon.

Sumudaerji (16-5)

Sumudaerji had a three-fight win streak snapped in a submission loss to Matt Schnell in July of 2022. The Chinese fighter is 3-2 in the UFC and returns to the octagon after more than a year of inactivity.

Jun Yong Park (17-5)

Jun Yong Park is riding a four-fight win streak with three consecutive stoppages. In his latest outing in July, the South Korean submitted Albert Duraev in the first round.

Andre Muniz (23-6)

After compiling a nine-fight win streak (five in the UFC), Andre Muniz finds himself on a two-fight skid. The Brazilian was stopped in both the losses with his recent defeat coming against Paul Craig via TKO in July.

UFC card tonight: Song vs. Gutierrez - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset (welterweight)

Hyunsung Park vs. Shannon Ross (flyweight)

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa (lightweight)

Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger (women's bantamweight)

Daniel Marcos vs. Aori Qileng (catchweight)

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez (flyweight)

Rayanne Amanda vs. Talita Alencar (women's strawweight)

Song Kenan (20-7)

Song Kenan suffered back-to-back knockout losses against Max Griffin and Ian Garry but bounced back by outpointing Rolando Bedoya in August. 'The Assassin' will hope to continue his winning ways when he returns to the octagon this Saturday.

Kevin Jousset (9-2)

Kevin Jousset made an emphatic promotional debut at UFC 293 in September, submitting Kiefer Crosbie in the first round. The New Zealander picked up his fourth consecutive victory with the performance and will hope to carry that momentum into his next fight on the UFC card tonight.

Hyunsung Park (8-0)

Hyunsung Park will make his UFC debut on Saturday hoping to extend his record to a perfect 9-0. The South Korean has finished all of his last seven wins, with four submissions and three KO/TKOs.

Shannon Ross (12-8)

Shannon Ross was surprised by a UFC contract last year despite suffering a TKO defeat at the hands of Vinicius Salvador at Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 2. However, the Aussie failed to deliver inside the octagon as he was stopped in two subsequent outings on pay-per-view cards. Ross was most recently knocked out by Jesus Santos Aguilar at UFC 290 in July.

Steve Garcia (14-5)

Steve Garcia comes into this fight seeking a third straight finish. 'Mean Machine' most recently knocked out Nuerdanbieke Shayilan at UFC 287 in April before scoring a TKO win over Chase Hooper in October of 2022.

Melquizael Costa (20-6)

Melquizael Costa was submitted by Thiago Moises in his promotional debut at UFC 283 in January but bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Austin Lingo six months later. The Brazilian will aim for his second straight win under the promotional banner on the UFC card tonight.

Luana Santos (6-1)

Luana Santos scored a stunning first-round TKO win over Juliana Miller in her UFC debut in August. The Brazilian picked up her third consecutive win with the performance and will look to carry that momentum into her upcoming bout this weekend.

Stephanie Egger (8-4)

Stephanie Egger has struggled for consistency inside the UFC octagon, going 3-3 under its banner. In her latest outing in April, the Swiss fighter was submitted by Irina Alekseeva in the first round.

Daniel Marcos (15-0)

Daniel Marcos edged out a split decision win over Davey Grant in July to stretch his record to a perfect 15-0. 'Soncora' will hope to keep his undefeated record alive when he faces a streaking opponent on the UFC card tonight.

Aori Qileng (25-11)

Aori Qileng is coming off a unanimous decision win over Johnny Munoz Jr. in October. 'Mongolian Murderer' is currently 3-3 under the promotional banner.

Tatsuro Taira (14-0)

Tatsuro Taira picked up his 14th straight career win by outpointing Edgar Chairez in his fourth UFC appearance in July. The Japanese sensation has finished two of his last four UFC wins via submission.

Carlos Hernandez (9-2)

Carlos Hernandez earned a technical decision win over Denys Bondar last time out in June after an accidental clash of heads caused his opponent to go out. The victory improved his UFC record to 2-1.

Rayanne Amanda (14-6)

Rayanne Amanda will make her octagon debut this Saturday on the strength of a three-fight win streak. Her last two wins came via unanimous decision under the Invicta FC banner.

Talita Alencar (4-0-1D)

Talita Alencar was surprised by a UFC contract after her draw against Stephanie Luciano at Dana White's Contender Series 2023: Week 7. The jiu-jitsu standout has finished three of her four wins via rear-naked choke submission.