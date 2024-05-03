Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, May 4, 2024? - Know your UFC 301 main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for its next pay-per-view event, UFC 301. Brace yourself for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

Headlining the UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg card will be a flyweight title showdown between defending champion Alexandre Pantoja and the No.10-ranked Steve Erceg.

In the co-main event of UFC 301, former UFC bantamweight kingpin Jose Aldo will return to the promotion to take on No.12-ranked Jonathan Martinez. Additionally, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith will square off against the No.15-ranked Vitor Petrino.

Let's take a look at all the main and prelims fighters competing on the UFC 301 card tonight.

UFC card tonight: UFC 301 main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC 301 event:

Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo (bantamweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino (light heavyweight)

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria (middleweight)

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Alexandre Pantoja (27-5)

Alexandre Pantoja captured the flyweight gold with a split-decision win over Brandon Moreno last July and followed that up by edging out Brandon Royval five months later in December. 'The Cannibal' will look to make a second successful title defense and pick up a sixth consecutive victory on Saturday.

Steve Erceg (12-1)

Steve Erceg will enter this championship bout on the strength of an 11-fight win streak. The Aussie is 3-0 under the UFC banner and is coming off a second-round knockout of Matt Schnell in March.

Jonathan Martinez (19-4)

Jonathan Martinez is riding a six-fight win streak into this bout, with two of his last three victories coming via TKO. In his latest outing in October, the Texan dispatched Adrian Yanez in the second round. Martinez will look to continue his climb up the divisional ladder with another performance over a former champion.

Jose Aldo (31-8)

Jose Aldo is set to end his retirement from the sport for his UFC return in Rio de Janeiro. This will mark the Brazilian's first MMA fight since dropping a unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 in late 2022. The fight ended a three-fight win streak that he built by beating Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Rob Font.

Anthony Smith (37-19)

Anthony Smith has been on a rough patch lately, going 1-3 in his last four outings. 'Lionheart' was finished twice in that span and is fresh off a TKO loss to Khalil Rountree in December.

Vitor Petrino (11-0)

Unbeaten in his professional MMA career, Vitor Petrino has registered four consecutive wins under the UFC banner with two finishes. The Brazilian most recently outpointed Tyson Pedro in March.

Michel Pereira (30-11-2NC)

Michel Pereira is on a seven-fight win streak with back-to-back first-round stoppages in his last two outings. In his latest trip to the octagon at UFC 299, 'Demolidor' scored a technical submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Ihor Potieria (20-5)

Ihor Potieria has struggled for consistency since joining the UFC ranks in 2022. The Ukrainian is 2-3 in the promotion and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Robert Bryczek in February. Potieria will be looking to put together a win streak for the first time in his octagon career.

Paul Craig (17-7-1D)

Paul Craig has gone 1-3 in his last four trips to the octagon. The Scottish fighter was most recently submitted by Brendan Allen in November.

Caio Borralho (15-1-1NC)

Caio Borralho is coming off a unanimous decision win over Abusupiyan Magomedov last November. 'The Natural' will look to go 6-0 in the UFC with another victory in front of his home crowd.

UFC card tonight: UFC 301 preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's UFC 301 event:

Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo (women's strawweight)

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai (lightweight)

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis (featherweight)

Jack Shore (17-1)

Jack Shore tasted his first career defeat in a submission loss to Ricky Simon in July 2022. However, Shore bounced back in impressively by submitting Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 286 last year.

Joanderson Brito (16-3-1D)

Joanderson Brito made a 0-1 start to his UFC career but rattled off four straight wins thereafter. All of those victories came via finish with his latest triumph coming over Jonathan Pearce via submission in November.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7)

After going on a five-fight skid through 2018-21, Karolina Kowalkiewicz rebounded with four straight victories and will hope to keep the momentum going this weekend. The Polish fighter most recently outpointed Diana Belbita in October.

Iasmin Lucindo (15-5)

Iasmin Lucindo's UFC debut didn't go to plan as she ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision against Yazmin Jauregui. However, Lucindo bounced back by outpointing Brogan Walker and followed that up with a submission win over Polyana Viana last time out in August.

Elves Brener (16-3)

Elves Brener will make his fourth octagon appearance on Saturday, seeking his sixth consecutive win. The Brazilian is xoming off back-to-back finishes with his latest troumph coming over Kaynan Kruschewsky via knockout.

Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1D)

Myktybek Orolbai is riding a seven-fight win streak with straight finishes in his last three bouts. The Kyrgyzstani submitted Uros Medic in his UFC debut last November and will look to carry that momentum into his upcoming fight this Saturday.

Jean Silva (12-2)

Jean Silva will look to extend his win streak to 10 fights at UFC 301 this weekend. All but one of his last nine wins came via finish with his latest victory coming over Westin Wilson via TKO in January. The Brazilian will make his sophomore UFC appearance on Saturday.

William Gomis (13-2)

William Gomis is on an 11-fight win streak with three of those victories coming under the UFC banner. The Frenchman most recently obliterated Yanis Ghemmouri via third-round TKO in September.