"Who's really built like that?" - Aljamain Sterling lays into 'dirty little weasel' Henry Cejudo for pulling out after offering to replace him

Henry Cejudo's withdrawal from UFC 292 came as a pretty big shock and current champion Aljamain Sterling isn't too pleased with 'Triple C'. Sterling recently slammed Cejudo for pulling out of his fight against Marlon Vera, highlighting the former two-division champion's hypocrisy.

Soon after Sterling's UFC 292 headliner against Sean O'Malley was confirmed, Cejudo offered to step in as a backup in case the champion pulled out. He offered to take on O'Malley for an interim title but has now withdrawn from the August pay-per-view altogether.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Henry Cejudo withdraws from UFC 292 due to a shoulder injury, he announced on Thursday. Henry Cejudo withdraws from UFC 292 due to a shoulder injury, he announced on Thursday. https://t.co/hRYHE40K6F

This drew ire from Aljamain Sterling, who had this to say about Henry Cejudo on his YouTube channel:

"The savage, remember that? The savage? Texting Dana (White) saying, ‘If that little p*ssy doesn’t want to fight, I’ll take the fight?’ Isn’t it funny how the roles are reversed now, and this ‘little savage’ is no longer a savage? Very interesting."

Questioning Cejudo's toughness, Sterling added:

“You’re human, bro. I’m human. I atleast disclosed upfront because I didn’t want to rob the fans of their hard-earned money, because I wanted to check out my injuries, and I fought you with my injuries prior to coming into the octagon! So who is really the savage? Who is really built like that? Because clearly, my man, it ain’t you, respectfully.”

Catch Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

After Aljamain Sterling, Marlon Vera also reacts to Henry Cejudo's withdrawal from UFC 292

When Henry Cejudo announced that he couldn't compete at UFC 292 due to a nagging shoulder injury, Aljamain Sterling wasn't the only peeved fighter. Marlon Vera, who was gearing up to take on 'Triple C' in August in Boston, took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

It's unclear whether Marlon Vera will remain on the card or not, especially considering most top-ranked bantamweights are booked. Vera saw his four-fight win streak come to a halt at the hands of Cory Sandhagen earlier this year and was looking to return to winning ways against Henry Cejudo.

'Chito' notably called for former champion Petr Yan to "step up", but it remains to be seen whether the Russian will do so.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Full story: Marlon Vera calls out Petr Yan to replace Henry Cejudo at UFC 292Full story: mmafighting.com/2023/6/30/2377… Marlon Vera calls out Petr Yan to replace Henry Cejudo at UFC 292 Full story: mmafighting.com/2023/6/30/2377… https://t.co/6tvvvslAiY

Poll : 0 votes