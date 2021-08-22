Who is Saul Soliz, the late MMA pioneer UFC paid tribute to ahead of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum main card?

Saul Soliz was an MMA trainer and coach. He was a prolific figure in the sport, having trained numerous professional fighters in his lifetime for more than 20 years.

Known as the 'Godfather of Houston MMA,' the 55-year old tragically passed away after suffering from COVID-19-related complications. Soliz and his family were not vaccinated.

Acting as the head coach at Houston Metro Fight Club, he coached some of the biggest names in the sport, including the likes of Tito Ortiz, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Michael Bisping, Cris Cyborg and Kevin Randleman, among others.

Saul Soliz was monumental in coaching fighters. He also worked with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to maintain and implement new MMA rules in Texas.

Soliz was also a coach on the UFC's fan-favorite reality series, The Ultimate Fighter. He coached in Season 3 and Season 11. He also set up his own MMA promotion known as Renegades Extreme Fighting in Houston in 2000. The promotion was established a year before Dana White and the Fertitta brothers bought the UFC.

In his last years, Saul Soliz focused more on the next generation of fighters. He trained several youngsters and actively scouted talented fighters for his gym in Houston.

The MMA community mourned the loss of Saul Soliz on Twitter

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum opened up with a tribute to the late coach Saul Soliz.

Legendary MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy started off his recent podcast by paying tribute to Saul Soliz, saying:

"We were unfortunate to lose a good person, Saul Soliz, who was a coach in MMA from long ago, was still coaching to this day. Was probably best known for coaching Tito Ortiz, stand-up game for a long time. Just an outstanding human being, great sense of humour, was on 'The Ultimate Fighter', did all those things...for everything you did, you're a great man, rest in peace brother."

UFC fighter Adrian Yanez expressed gratitude towards Soliz as he paid his own tribute, saying:

"If it wasn't for you Coach, I wouldn't be where I'm at now. Love you forever"

UFC legend and Hall-of-Famer, Michael 'The Count' Bisping also tweeted about Soliz, writing:

"Just learned of the incredibly sad news that coach Saul Soliz has passed away. A great man and truly one of the best coaches I’ve worked with. Anyone know what happened? Literally just saw a post but no info. RIP Saul, you made a huge impression on me when you coached me on TUF."

