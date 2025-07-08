Who is Shadasia Green's wife? A closer look at the world champion boxer's life outside the ring

Shadasia Green will put her WBO super middleweight title on the line as she gears up to take on IBF champion Savannah Marshall at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 11, 2025.

Green is married to longtime partner Desha Bland. The two tied the knot in 2022 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, during a beachside ceremony. Green took to Instagram to reveal the news to her fans, and captioned the post:

"Grateful to be able to say that I am a married woman. So grateful to have shared this experience with [the] most important people in my life . This truly was our dream wedding, and it played out so beautiful. I was so busy enjoying myself that I lacked the time to post. We appreciate all the love people showed fr [for real]. I’m ready to get back in the lab and put in this work."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Bland has stayed largely out of the limelight, and there isn't a lot of information about her online. Meanwhile, Green was born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey. She grew up in a tight-knit family and lost her father, Gregory, when she was young.

She has three brothers, Gregory, Tyras, and Tydis, and a sister, Tiarah. The family’s connection to boxing runs further back than most know. Green’s grandfather was a professional fighter who once trained alongside the legendary Marvin Hagler.

Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green preview

Savannah Marshall returns to the boxing ring for the first time in two years to face Shadasia Green in a highly anticipated title unification bout this Friday, July 11, at Madison Square Garden. The clash between the IBF and WBO super middleweight titleholders will stream live on Netflix, as part of the undercard of the highly anticipated Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 clash.

Marshall brings a 13-1 record with 10 knockouts and carries the experience of a long amateur career that included appearances at two Olympic Games. Known for her size, jab, and range control, the 34-year-old Brit will look to dictate the pace against a shorter but explosive opponent.

Green, meanwhile, enters with a 15-1 record and 11 knockouts. Her last win against Melinda Watpool earned her the vacant WBO belt. The 35-year-old New Jersey native thrives on pressure and short-range exchanges.

This ten-round showdown matches two dangerous punchers with high stakes. Marshall holds the edge in experience and length, while Green holds the advantage in power.

