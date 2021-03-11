Who is Sheena Brandenburg and has she ever fought in the UFC?

Sheena Brandenburg is an American mixed martial artist. She has fought for various promotions in the USA, but never the UFC. According to Sherdog, the 37-year-old made her last professional MMA appearance at 'Big John's MMA: Next Generation' in April 2018.

Sheena has also been tied with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Since her exit from professional MMA, Sheena Brandenburg has fought four times with the BKFC. Her latest bout with the BKFC was on December 11, 2020.

Sheena Brandenburg began her career as an amateur in 2012. Sherdog claims that the Strawweight contender fought 8 times as an amateur. Out of those eight fights, Sheena Brandenburg won zero. Two out of eight losses came by way of a round 2 finish. The remaining six losses came via round one finishes.

Brandenburg turned professional in July 2017. Her first professional bout was against Shinju Nozawa-Auclair at "Rizin Fighting World Grand Prix 2017 Bantmweight Tournament: First Round". She went on to make an appearances in Cage Titans FC and Big John's MMA, losing both fights via round one finishes.

After a low start to her pro-MMA career with three straight losses, Sheena Brandenburg made a successful BKFC debut. Her first fight with the promotion came in April 2019 against American fighter Ivana Coleman. 'Puma Starr' Sheena Brandenburg knocked her opponent out in round 2.

However, her losing streak resumed when she lost her next three bouts with the BKFC. The last of these fights occurred in December 2020, where Brandenburg lost to Jennifer Clausius by a vicious round 2 KO.

Why has Sheena Brandenburg been arrested?

Sheena Brandenburg was recently arrested in Elberry, Missouri. A warrant for her arrest was issued in October following a hit-and-run incident in Clark County, Michigan in August 2020. The incident caused the victim, Troy Lambert, to succumb to his injuries.

According to "9 and 10 News", the police received a tip in November about the whereabouts of Sheena Brandenburg. Local police arrested her in Missouri. From there, she was extradited and brought in for her arraignment on March 8.

Sheena Brandenburg has been charged with reckless driving and fleeing the scene of a deadly incident.

BKFC, RIZIN alum Sheena 'Starr' Brandenburg charged in deadly August hit-and-run (via @mma_kings) https://t.co/cFPCZ8BqaD — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) March 11, 2021