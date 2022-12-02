Who did Stephen Thompson favor in a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington?

Top welterweight contenders Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington are on a collision course. A match-up between the two fighters is reportedly being targeted by the UFC.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson opined that 'Chaos' would have the upper hand against Chimaev if the fight went into the later rounds. Wonderboy added that if 'Borz' wins, it will be in the initial rounds as the Swede tends to get gassed out in the later rounds:

"If it does happen, I think if it goes five-five, I think Colby’s got it if it goes in the later rounds... Just because he’s got cardio for days... And we saw the fight with Chimaev and Gilbert Burns, and Chimaev started to fatigue...if Chimaev wins, it’s gonna have to be early on in the rounds. But if it goes all five, definitely Colby. He’s got cardio for days."

Watch Stephen Thompson talk about a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington below:

However, Thompson also suggested that Covington might not be too keen to fight Chimaev since the Chechen has had issues making weight in the past:

"I’m not really sure if that will happen, I don’t think Colby wants it, obviously, and especially against a guy that hasn’t made weight. So I don’t blame him."

Chimaev and Covington currently occupy the No.2 and 3 spots on the welterweight ladder. A match-up between the two makes sense on paper as it could potentially be marketed as a No.1 contendership fight.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Colby Covington: who is the favorite to win the potential super fight?

Based on Best Fight Odds' projected betting odds for a future fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington, 'Borz' is the slight -200 favorite over 'Chaos', who is the +170 underdog.

Both men are top-tier wrestlers. While 'Borz' is a three-time Swedish national champion wrestler, Covington is an NCAA All-American and a former PAC-10 gold medalist. Chimaev is still undefeated in the UFC. He has also registered 6 wins in the premier MMA promotion so far. His overall record is a spotless 12-0.

Watch some of Khamzat Chimaev's career highlights below:

Covington currently holds a pro-MMA record of 17 wins against 3 losses. However, 'Chaos' has already challenged for the welterweight strap twice.

Watch some standout performances by Covington below:

Poll : 0 votes