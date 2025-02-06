Who is Tatiana Suarez dating? The UFC star's relationship status, personal life, and more

Since winning The Ultimate Fighter Season 23 in 2016 with a dominant D’Arce choke, Tatiana Suarez has been considered a future UFC champion. As she prepares to face Zhang Weili for the strawweight title on Feb. 8 in Sydney, let's have a look into the UFC star's relationship status.

Who is Tatiana Suarez Dating?

Tatiana Suarez is engaged to fellow MMA fighter Patchy Mix. Mix, born on Aug. 16, 1993, in Angola, New York, is the Bellator bantamweight champion. The couple share a deep passion for the sport, often seen supporting each other in training and fight camps.

Mix proposed to Suarez in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris ahead of his title defense at Bellator Paris. The heartfelt moment, set to classic French music, was captured on video, showing Suarez’s delighted reaction as she accepted. She proudly displayed her engagement ring while the couple embraced.

When Tatiana Suarez revealed Patchy Mix’s support for her comeback

Tatiana Suarez opened up about the crucial role her partner, Patchy Mix, played in her return to MMA after a four-year absence. Speaking on The MMA Hour, Suarez detailed how Mix’s unwavering support helped her navigate the emotional challenges of her comeback.

Suarez met Mix prior to her victory over Montana De La Rosa. At the time, she was still adjusting to competition after injuries sidelined her career. She recalled moments when she felt overwhelmed, and Mix stepped in to provide comfort and encouragement:

"When I met him, I was bubbling around, it was right before the fight that I was supposed to have and I met him but nothing came out of that. Definitely helped me, there were days where I would just be crying and I didn't even know this guy that well yet, he's just like 'I'll make you dinner and breakfast,' stuff like that. I'm very grateful for that because I was in Vegas by myself, didn't have anybody. I had Pat and he's supported me along the way." [h/t The Sun]

