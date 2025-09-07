Who is Terence Crawford's partner? A close look at his family life with children

Terence Crawford is set to meet Canelo Alvarez inside the boxing ring as the two headline an event dubbed 'The Fight of the Century' on Sep. 13. The 12-round super middleweight matchup for the Mexican's WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.Along with achieving immense success in the boxing world, Crawford also amassed a big family. Let’s take a look at them belowWho is Terence Crawford's partner?Terence Crawford began dating Alindra Person during his teenage years in Omaha, Nebraska, in the early 2000s. The two have yet to tie the knot. However, they have six children together. According to reports, Person gave birth to their eldest daughter, Miya Crawford, in the mid-2000s. They eventually welcomed their first son, Terence Crawford. Crawford became a parent for the third time in 2013, with his second son Tyrese Crawford.The couple had their fourth child, Talaya &quot;Lay Lay&quot; Crawford, in March 2015, their fifth child, Tacari Crawford, in June 2016, and their youngest daughter, Trinity Crawford, in December 2020. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Crawford had his seventh child with another woman, whose identity has yet to be revealed. During an interview with Shannon Sharpe on his podcast Club Shay Shay earlier this year, 'Bud' opened up about the situation, saying:''Last one not by her [Alindra Person]...things happen, you know, different circumstances...Ni**a got one on the way. Sh*t, you can’t lie. How you gonna lie? You better tell her now or it’s going to be worse when they baby come.'' [2:35:16 of the interview]Despite this, Crawford and Person are happy together, as proven by the latter's social media post highlighting their family's wholesome times. The 37-year-old is now determined to dethrone undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.