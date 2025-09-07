  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Who is Terence Crawford's partner? A close look at his family life with children

Who is Terence Crawford's partner? A close look at his family life with children

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Sep 07, 2025 08:07 GMT
Everything to know about Terence Crawford
Everything to know about Terence Crawford's family. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Terence Crawford is set to meet Canelo Alvarez inside the boxing ring as the two headline an event dubbed 'The Fight of the Century' on Sep. 13. The 12-round super middleweight matchup for the Mexican's WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Along with achieving immense success in the boxing world, Crawford also amassed a big family. Let’s take a look at them below

Who is Terence Crawford's partner?

Terence Crawford began dating Alindra Person during his teenage years in Omaha, Nebraska, in the early 2000s. The two have yet to tie the knot. However, they have six children together. According to reports, Person gave birth to their eldest daughter, Miya Crawford, in the mid-2000s. They eventually welcomed their first son, Terence Crawford. Crawford became a parent for the third time in 2013, with his second son Tyrese Crawford.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The couple had their fourth child, Talaya "Lay Lay" Crawford, in March 2015, their fifth child, Tacari Crawford, in June 2016, and their youngest daughter, Trinity Crawford, in December 2020.

Ad

However, Crawford had his seventh child with another woman, whose identity has yet to be revealed. During an interview with Shannon Sharpe on his podcast Club Shay Shay earlier this year, 'Bud' opened up about the situation, saying:

''Last one not by her [Alindra Person]...things happen, you know, different circumstances...Ni**a got one on the way. Sh*t, you can’t lie. How you gonna lie? You better tell her now or it’s going to be worse when they baby come.'' [2:35:16 of the interview]

Despite this, Crawford and Person are happy together, as proven by the latter's social media post highlighting their family's wholesome times. The 37-year-old is now determined to dethrone undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications