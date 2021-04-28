Who is Tony Pep, the tallest opponent Floyd Mayweather has faced to date?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul will be the tallest opponent that Floyd Mayweather has faced across 50 pro fights. But Paul is certainly not the only opponent to enjoy a significant size advantage over "Money."

In June 1998, Floyd Mayweather traded blows with super featherweight fighter Tony Pep (43-10-1). The Canadian fighter stood 6'1.5" tall against the 5'8" tall Mayweather. Up until that point, "Money" had never faced such a lanky opponent in 17 pro fights.

Despite clearly being at a size disadvantage, Floyd Mayweather outstruck Tony Pep throughout the match. According to BoxRec, Mayweather landed 250 of 490 punches (51 percent), while Pep landed 66 of 475 (14 percent). The 10-round boxing match went the distance and Mayweather bagged the victory via a unanimous decision.

Impressed by Tony Pep's grit, Floyd Mayweather hired him as a sparring partner. The former IBO lightweight titleholder assisted Mayweather in preparing for a bout against Genaro Hernandez.

Subsequently, "Money" claimed the Super Featherweight title with an eighth-round TKO victory over Hernandez.

Tony Pep was last seen in the boxing ring against Leonardo Rojas in 2008. The former Commonwealth super featherweight champion now reportedly trains up-and-coming fighters in Vancouver.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul is set for June 2021

Floyd Mayweather will reportedly share the ring with Logan Paul on June 6, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The two combatants revealed the news on their respective social media accounts. The match is being billed as "Bragging Rights" and will be aired live on SHOWTIME.

Advertisement

Speaking to BoxingScene.com, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe discussed why Mayweather agreed to fight the 26-year-old celebrity. Ellerbe stated:

“Who’s looking to be ordinary? Nothing about us has ever been ordinary. We’re always trying to think outside the box. Floyd is always looking to do something different. This show is going to be nothing like Floyd has ever done before.”

Ellerbe added that the presence of the Paul brothers in the boxing realm has drawn massive attention to the sport.

“If it brings more eyeballs to the sport, I’m all for it. At the end of the day, it’s all about entertainment. This is why I can never be mad at anyone who thinks outside the box. Once you start living in that bubble and only do things inside that bubble, you don’t ever have a chance to separate yourself."

Breaking: Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have agreed to a fight at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, June 6, they announced. pic.twitter.com/7pXKLF9Slm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2021