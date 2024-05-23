Who trains Josh Taylor? All we know about the Scot's coaches and support team

Josh Taylor faces Jack Catterall in a highly anticipated rematch this Saturday in The First Direct Arena, Leeds. The bout will settle the score after a controversial first fight in 2022, where Taylor won a split decision despite appearing to many to have lost.

In the lead-up to the rematch, let's have a look at Taylor's current coach.

Who trains Josh Taylor?

In 2020, Taylor left his longtime promoter and trainer, Shane McGuigan, to sign with Top Rank. This move prompted a change in his coaching staff, with Ben Davison taking the reins. However, after a lackluster performance against Catterall in 2022, Taylor parted ways with Davison.

Currently, Josh Taylor is trained by Joe McNally. McNally also trains Liam Smith, Caoimhin Agyarko, and JJ Metcalf. Taylor announced his new partnership with McNally on Twitter, expressing his excitement for this new chapter in his career.

"It’s a pleasure to officially announce that I’ve teamed up with & gonna be working with Joe McNally moving forward. I’m excited for this new chapter in my career & producing more great nights ahead."

Check out Josh Taylor's post below:

Why Did Josh Taylor vacate His undisputed titles?

Josh Taylor, the former undisputed light welterweight champion, relinquished his IBF, WBA, and WBC belts in 2022. This decision came after a controversial victory over Jack Catterall, where many felt the challenger deserved the win.

Taylor opted to forgo facing his mandatory challengers from each organization and focus on bigger fights. He also disliked the financial burden of sanctioning fees associated with defending multiple titles.

Speaking to Boxing Scene, 'The Tartan Tornado' had this to say:

"You have to beat me to get a hold of them belts. The belts the other lads have got, they’re my belts. I never lost them. I let go of them. So, they’re my belts. They’re still number two in the division. I’m still the king. No one’s beaten me, so I am the man to beat. I am the top dog in the 140 division. I’ve got one belt left and if you wanna become champion, you’re gonna have to fight me and beat me for it." [h/t Boxing Scene]

Despite vacating the titles, Taylor maintained he remained the true king of the division. However, he went on to lose his remaining WBO title to Teofimo Lopez, leaving him with a path to rebuild if he wants to reclaim undisputed champion status.