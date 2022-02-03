Who is Tulsi Gabbard, the politician defending Joe Rogan and slamming censorship?

Tulsi Gabbard is a former Democratic presidential candidate who formally mounted a campaign for presidency on January 24, 2020. She subsequently pulled out of the race on March 19 because of consistent low placement in national polls.

Gabbard was born in American Samoa and resides in Kailua, Hawaii, and Washington. She is currently married to Abraham Williams. She holds a degree in International Business from Hawaii Pacific University.

The Democrat was the first Hindu member of Congress. She is also the first-ever female combat veteran to run for president and be elected to Congress alongside Tammy Duckworth.

House Democrats @HouseDemocrats #APAHM @TulsiPress From Hawaii to Iraq, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has served our nation bravely both at home and abroad. She continues her lifelong dedication to the American people by fighting for clean energy and green jobs. #ForThePeople From Hawaii to Iraq, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has served our nation bravely both at home and abroad. She continues her lifelong dedication to the American people by fighting for clean energy and green jobs. #ForThePeople #APAHM @TulsiPress https://t.co/ZN9TW0dzvw

Gabbard is a battle-tested war veteran with deployments in the Middle East and Africa. The Iraq War veteran has made great strides in bringing forth development and progress for military veterans.

What did Tulsi Gabbard say about the calls to censor Joe Rogan?

Tulsi Gabbard recently offered her take on all the controversy surrounding Joe Rogan. There have been widespread calls for censoring or taking the UFC color commentator off the air after his comments about COVID-19 and racial identity.

However, Gabbard believes that muzzling free speech for such reasons is perhaps the biggest threat that society is dealing with at the moment. She likened the state where free speech is restrained to a dictatorship, asserting that people should be able to express themselves freely.

In a recent interaction with FOX News, Tulsi Gabbard offered the masses some insight into the same:

"He is somebody who is curious. He encourages dialogue. Of course he's got his own opinions about things. But he can't be put in a box and he can't be controlled. Again, he is one example. Unfortunately he is not the only example. There are many others who have experienced the brunt of this punishment," said Gabbard.

The Post Millennial @TPostMillennial Tulsi Gabbard reacts to attempts to censor Joe Rogan: "It is yet the latest indicator about the real danger that we're facing as a society right now in this country." Tulsi Gabbard reacts to attempts to censor Joe Rogan: "It is yet the latest indicator about the real danger that we're facing as a society right now in this country." https://t.co/4B5AYienZQ

Joe Rogan has found himself in the eye of the storm with his detractors calling for the removal of his podcast from the popular streaming platform Spotify. In addition to outrage from the general public, musicians and artists have moved to pull their content off the platform as a form of protest against Rogan.

Also Read Article Continues below

The move to withdraw content from the platform was kickstarted by veteran rocker and musician Neil Young. Artists like India Arie and Joni Mitchell have also followed suit.

Edited by David Andrew