Who was Tyler East? Former MMA Fighter who was shot dead in Los Lunas

Tyler East was a former heavyweight MMA fighter who was recently shot and killed in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The incident took place on Monday evening, as per the New Mexico State Police.

According to a local news outlet, the police arrived at the spot after receiving a domestic violence report from Albuquerque. Upon reaching the location, authorities found Tyler East dead alongside his girlfriend, who also had a gunshot wound. As per the police, Tyler East was the one who shot and dragged his girlfriend out of the house.

A man inside the house shot East and reportedly fled the scene before the police's arrival. Authorities are yet to identify who committed the homicide. Tyler East's girlfriend is now in stable condition at a hospital in Albuquerque.

Tyler East's MMA history

Fighting out of Fit No Holds Barred gym in Albuquerque, Tyler East was 6'5" tall heavyweight. 'The Beast' last fought in October 2016 in LFC (Legacy Fighting League). East amassed a 15-6 professional Mixed Martial Arts record with several KO/TKO wins to his name. However, East's inactivity over the past couple of years made him ineligible for regional rankings, according to Tapology.

"He is going to kill someone one day" - Tyler East's girlfriend alerted the authorities in 2012

In 2012, Tyler East was indicted on charges of kidnapping and aggravated burglary. East had reportedly hit a woman's jaw with his right knee. The incident took place at a friend's house where the former heavyweight was in search of cocaine. East forcefully made his ex-girlfriend, Sherry Armijo, witness the entire incident. Armijo later labeled Tyler East a "violent, scary person" in her statement to the court:

"Tyler is a very violent, scary person. With all due respect, he’s not only a danger to himself, he’s a danger to other people. I don’t know how many times you can smack him on the hand and let him go so that he can do whatever he wants. He has no regard for people, property or anything.”

Armijo added that Tyler East threatened to kill her during a phone conversation from Albuquerque Metropolitan County Detention Center.

“It doesn’t matter if he serves a year in jail or if he serves 20 years. The day that man gets out of jail, he’s going to end up taking someone’s life. He’s that mean and he’s that cruel and he has no regard for anybody but himself." (Transcription credits: Albuquerque Journal)

