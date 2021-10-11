Who did Tyson Fury draw with in a boxing match?

Tyson Fury's only draw came against Deontay Wilder in their first fight in 2018. The stalemate was widely questioned by the boxing community.

Many would argue that 'The Gypsy King' outboxed Wilder for most of the fight. However, in the final round, 'The Bronze Bomber' landed a left-right combination that knocked Fury down. It looked like the Englishman was out, but he miraculously survived the count. He then finished the round strong, forcing a fatigued Wilder to fight on the back foot.

Frank Warren @frankwarren_tv Getting up from that knockdown, coming back to taunt Wilder and then back him up, tells you everything you need to know about @Tyson_Fury !WHAT A FIGHT!!! 👏 There is definitely unfinished business... #WilderFury Getting up from that knockdown, coming back to taunt Wilder and then back him up, tells you everything you need to know about @Tyson_Fury!WHAT A FIGHT!!! 👏 There is definitely unfinished business... #WilderFury https://t.co/aBoBuHJdrx

The fight was scored as a split decision draw. The scorecards read 115-111 (Wilder), 114-112 (Fury) and 113-113. The bout had rematch written all over it and the heavyweights ran it back in 2020. 'The Gypsy King' secured a seventh-round TKO victory after Wilder's corner threw in the towel.

A rematch clause was triggered by 'The Bronze Bomber' and after legal battles, the trilogy bout was set for October 9, 2021.

Wilder started well and knocked Fury down twice in the fourth round. However, 'The Gypsy King' survived and then dominated the rest of the bout. Fury knocked Wilder out in the eleventh round.

Deontay Wilder believes he won the first fight against Tyson Fury

After the first stalemate with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder made an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Wilder accused referee Jack Reiss of stalling while counting to ten when Fury was knocked down in the final round.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, the American said:

"I definitely knocked him out. He definitely didn't [get up in time. Jack Reiss definitely delayed that count, I've already seen that fight like six times. When he got to eight, eight was a very long delay... Nine out of ten judges would've waived that off."

Watch Deontay Wilder speak about the first fight below:

Listen to the full JRE podcast on Spotify below:

