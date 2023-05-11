Frank Warren has given an update on Tyson Fury's next fight.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of action since a December knockout win over Derek Chisora. The victory was his third in a series against 'Del Boy', and perfectly set the Brit up for a heavyweight unification with Oleksandr Usyk.

The pair would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis did it over two decades ago. Sadly, despite months of talks, and 'The Cat' even agreeing to take a 70/30 revenue split in the contest, the bout didn't come to fruition.

As a result, Tyson Fury and Frank Warren had to return to the drawing board. Names such as Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. quickly called to face the WBC Heavyweight Champion, but talks instead zeroed in on the winner of Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang.

Zhang is in the running to fight Tyson Fury in July. However, Joyce has the option to hold the rematch with Zhang in either of Zhang's next two fights. Joe Joyce has exercised the rematch clause for a bout with Zhilei Zhang, Joyce's manager, Adam Morallee, told @MikeCoppinger Zhang is in the running to fight Tyson Fury in July. However, Joyce has the option to hold the rematch with Zhang in either of Zhang's next two fights. Joe Joyce has exercised the rematch clause for a bout with Zhilei Zhang, Joyce's manager, Adam Morallee, told @MikeCoppinger.Zhang is in the running to fight Tyson Fury in July. However, Joyce has the option to hold the rematch with Zhang in either of Zhang's next two fights. https://t.co/NwdrOCroyE

'Big Bang' won by knockout in that clash last month in London, England. However, Joyce activated the rematch clause, leaving Fury without an opponent. Now, in an interview with Boxing News, Frank Warren gave an update on what will be next for Fury. There, he stated:

“I want to get him [Fury] out whatever happens and get back in the swing of things. It’s just a bloody shame we wasted so much time [on the Usyk fight]. The problem we’ve got is the ones we wanted are all fighting. The Zhang fight, Joe Joyce, I wouldn’t have gone with Joe next, he’ll have to get a win first and obviously Daniel. We’ll have a look around and see what’s available.”

Tyson Fury next fight: Talks resume with Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury's next fight could wind up being Oleksandr Usyk after all.

The two were in talks for months but failed to reach terms on a deal despite 'The Cat' taking a massive pay cut. Now just a few months after the two ended talks, they're seemingly back in contact.

Saudi Arabia is currently talking to multiple major heavyweights for a massive card later this year. The country is reportedly looking to hold Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua, as well as Fury's clash with Usyk on the same night.

In a recent interview with Ringside Reporter, Bob Arum confirmed they were again in talks to book Tyson Fury's fight against Oleksandr Usyk. There the promoter revealed:

"Yes. That is correct. I have talked to a representative of Skills Challenge, that puts on these boxing events in Saudi.. So we know who the players are and we’ve had some very interesting talks with them.”

