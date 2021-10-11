Who is Tyson Fury likely to fight next?

Tyson Fury has successfully ended his feud with Deontay Wilder with a spectacular knockout victory in their trilogy fight. With back-to-back wins over 'The Bronze Bomber', Fury has earned bragging rights in the rivalry. It's time to move on to the next chapter for 'The Gypsy King'.

Dillian Whyte could be Tyson Fury's next challenge inside the squared circle. Ahead of his third fight with Wilder, Fury said he wants to fight Whyte before the end of the year. If Whyte manages to get past Otto Wallin at the end of the month, he is most likely to fight 'The Gypsy King' next, as mandated by the WBC Board of Governors.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ‼️✅ The WBC have now officially confirmed that the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III will be ordered to defend vs Dillian Whyte next, providing he beats Otto Wallin on Oct 30th and they can't make an undisputed fight vs Oleksandr Usyk (who must rematch Anthony Joshua). ‼️✅ The WBC have now officially confirmed that the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III will be ordered to defend vs Dillian Whyte next, providing he beats Otto Wallin on Oct 30th and they can't make an undisputed fight vs Oleksandr Usyk (who must rematch Anthony Joshua). https://t.co/IJrKhUTa0K

Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin have already fought each other with 'The Gypsy King' emerging victorious via unanimous decision. If Wallin beats Whyte, we could also see a rematch between him and Fury.

Tyson Fury's father wants his son to fight Oleksandr Usyk instead of Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury's father, however, thinks fighting Dillian Whyte would be a step down for his son. According to John Fury, his son should fight Oleksandr Usyk instead. The senior Fury said Tyson always performs at his peak when faced with difficult challenges and Whyte is not a difficult challenge for him:

"He's got to go for Usyk or nothing in my idea. It's Usyk next or nothing. I wouldn't bother with the rest of them, they're not in Tyson's class. Would Dillian Whyte deal with Deontay Wilder? No. So why would you want to put him in with my son and get him knocked out? At the end of the day, he just got knocked out by a 42-year-old man (Alexander Povetkin) via a slap by the back of his hand. Tyson can't get up for them kind of fights. He wouldn't raise his game for that fight as he's not big enough. And then he goes in there with a lacklustre attitude and you don't see the best of Tyson. You only see the best of Tyson when he's against the best. A challenge like he had (against Wilder) and it was a great fight. For me, I told him: Usyk or don't bother!"

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing John Fury wants Usyk next for his son Tyson 🗣 John Fury wants Usyk next for his son Tyson 🗣 https://t.co/AhS9c6zSm3

