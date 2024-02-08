Who is UFC’s CFO? Here is what the premier MMA organization’s C-Suite structure looks like post-merger with WWE

The UFC is undeniably the biggest and most prominent mixed martial arts promotion today. Last September, the organization completed a corporate merger with the WWE to form TKO Group Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

As with most major organizations floated on the stock market, the UFC operates under a C-suite structure, which refers to its top-floor management consisting of a CEO, a CFO, a COO, and a CBO. The individuals who occupy these posts at the promotion work together regularly to ensure the business runs smoothly.

It's no secret that Dana White owns the title of UFC CEO and has been the face of the promotion since it was acquired by the Fertitta brothers in 2001. As for the promotion's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Andrew Schleimer has occupied that position since 2016 and will continue to do so post the TKO merger.

Hunter Campbell has been the Chief Business Officer (CBO) and executive vice president of the promotion since 2019. Before that, he served as the organization's Chief Legal Officer (CLO) for two years. Lawrence Epstein is the senior executive vice president and the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Wall Street analyst predicts new UFC TV deal to be double that of current ESPN broadcasting contract

According to a recent report by a Wall Street analyst, the UFC is likely to secure a new broadcast deal in 2024 under the TKO Group Holdings banner, which could potentially be twice as big as their current broadcasting deal with ESPN.

In a recent report by Hollywood Reporter via MMA Fighting, the TKO Group Holdings could be looking at a massive financial year ahead of them. According to Wall Street analyst Eric Handler, both promotions are linked to a bumper TV deal that would boost TKO's market value.

As per the report, the MMA promotion is expected to sign a new deal this year, with its current ESPN deal expiring in 2025. While the previous deal was signed in 2018 and was reportedly worth $1.5 billion, Handler predicts the new agreement could be a multi-year contract worth $3 billion. He said:

"A UFC TV deal could be announced by year-end with new contract terms upwards of two times the current value."

As for the WWE, the professional wrestling promotion has negotiated a new deal for Smackdown and NXT, two of its top-rated programs. There is also a third contract for Monday Night Raw, the longest-running episodic series in TV history.

