Who did UFC women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza get married to?

Carla Esparza tied the knot just a week after capturing the UFC strawweight title against Rose Namajunas at UFC 274.

Esparza married Matthew Lomeli last Saturday and also wore her newly-won title to the ceremony. Lomeli is Esparza's long-time boyfriend and a physician by profession. According to the LA Times, the pair dated for some time before Lomali asked the UFC champion to be her wife in June 2021.

Carla Esparza's manager Brian Butler-Au shared a photo from her wedding event, which you can check out below:

Esparza defeated Rose Namajunas via split decision to regain the 115-pound title in the co-main event of UFC 274. Both women were subject to heavy criticism from the MMA community for their lack of action in their battle.

It was apparent that both women were familiar with each other's skills going into the bout, but the action never really picked up steam through 25 minutes.

The pair first met at The Ultimate Fighter 20 finale in 2014, where Esparza submitted 'Thug Rose' to become the division’s inaugural champion.

Carla Esparza on her next opponent in the UFC

Esparza's first reign as strawweight champion ended at UFC 185 when she faced Joanna Jedrzejczyk in her very first title defense. 'Cookie Monster' will have the opportunity to top her first title run in her next trip to the octagon.

While there are no details on who her next opponent will be, Esparza appears ready to take on whoever is put in front of her at any time.

In a post-fight backstage interview with ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi, the newly-crowned champion was asked if she's interested in a trilogy bout with Rose Namajunas or if she is looking for some fresh challenges in the division.

Here's how Esparza responded:

"I don't really think much of anything. I'm down to fight whoever, whenever. Let's go, I'm healthy."

Catch Carla Esparza's full interaction with ESPN MMA in the video below:

With her latest victory over Rose Namajunas, the 34-year-old stretched her winning streak to six.

Namajunas, on the other hand, was handed her first loss since going on a three-fight win streak, which included a win over Jessica Andrade and back-to-back victories over Weili Zhang, both former champions.

Edited by Harvey Leonard