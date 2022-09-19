Who is undefeated Russian Movsar Evloev fighting in the UFC next?

After beating Dan Ige on UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik, Movsar Evloev is now set to take on fellow undefeated featherweight Bryce Mitchell. The bout will take place next month on a UFC Fight Night card.

Both fighters are currently unbeaten, with Evloev possessing a professional record of 16-0 and his future opponent having a record of 15-0.

Since joining the UFC in 2019, the Russian has fought the likes of Dan Ige, Hakeem Dawodu and Nik Lentz.

Bryce Mitchell joined the organization a year earlier, signing for the UFC in 2018. 'Thug Nasty' has also fought six times, with his toughest opponent being Edson Barboza in his most recent bout. Nonetheless, Mitchell managed to beat the Brazilian via unanimous decision at UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal.

Movsar Evloev made his UFC debut against Seung Woo Choi at UFC on ESPN+ 7: Overeem vs. Oleinik and won via decision. The Russian is yet to finish a UFC opponent, winning five of his bouts via unanimous decision. Only Nik Lentz took Evloev to a split decision outcome.

'Thug Nasty' has also won the majority of his UFC bouts via decision, but does have one submission win against Matt Sayles after catching his opponent in a twister during the opening round.

The bout between Evloev and Bryce Mitchell will likely be a matchup worth watching, with both fighters risking their unbeaten records next month. The winner will become one of the hottest prospects in the featherweight division, so both fighters have a lot to gain by winning.

What organization did Movsar Evloev start his professional MMA career in?

Before joining the UFC, Movsar Evloev fought under the M-1 Global banner, which is the only other organization the Russian has fought for as a professional. Evloev fought ten times for the MMA company and won four of his bouts via submission, three via stoppage and the rest via decision.

As mentioned, the Russian is yet to finish a UFC opponent, but he clearly has a history of finishes in his previous organization. Evloev was the M-1 bantamweight champion and successfully defended his title against Rafael Dias in his final bout for the organization.

Watch Movsar Evloev's final M-1 Global bout here:

Movsar Evloev fought under the M-1 Global banner between 2014 and 2018. The Russian now faces his toughest test next month when taking on 15-0 Bryce Mitchell.

