Who is Vener Galiev? One of the oldest fighters to score a professional MMA win in 2023

Russian MMA fighter Vener 'Bashkir' Galiev is two years away from turning 50 but is still maintaining a highly active fight schedule.

Galiev, 48, owns a professional record of 37-15 and is a former amateur wrestler as well. He holds Russian national and international combat sambo championships. Aside from being a Master of Sport in both arts, Galiev is also a Master of Sport in Unifight.

Primarily competing in Russia, Galiev recently picked up an impressive win over UFC veteran Levan Makashvili. Showing no signs of slowing down, 'Bashkir' currently has another fight scheduled on December 12 under the Absolute Championship Akhmat banner.

Aside from Makashvili, Galiev has also fought other notable names such as Diego Brandao, Ryan Healy, Rustam Khabilov, and Alexander Shlemenko. With Galiev making his professional MMA debut in February 2004, the Russian is just three months shy of completing 20 years of competition.

Who is Vener Galiev?

Contrary to what some may believe about a 48-year-old MMA fighter, Vener Galiev does not fight for money or show a single hint of old age in his movement and fight style.

Galiev did not make his professional MMA debut until after he turned 29, as a majority of his youth and young adult career was spent in either Greco-Roman wrestling or combat sambo. However, as many UFC fans can attest, both styles translate very well into MMA.

The Russian reportedly works as a police officer alongside his combat sports career. In his spare time, Galiev is often seen on his social media remaining active outdoors or being in the snow.

Not only does Galiev display elite athleticism regardless of his age, but is also a workhorse in the gym. Training out of the RusFighters MMA gym, the lightweight veteran has never fought in a major MMA promotion, and has most notably competed for Fight Nights Global and M-1.

Galiev's next opponent, Hacran Dias, is also a UFC veteran fighting out of the highly respected Nova Uniao team.