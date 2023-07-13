Who is Viktoriia Dudakova? Undefeated Russian set to make promotional debut at UFC Vegas 77

Viktoriia Dudakova is a 24-year-old Russian professional MMA fighter who is set to make her UFC debut against women's strawweight contender Istela Nunes at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend.

Dudakova boasts an undefeated professional MMA record of 6-0, with four of her victories sealed by submission.

One of her most notable triumphs took place on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2022, where she defeated Maria Silva via unanimous decision. Unfortunately, a knee injury disrupted her momentum, forcing her to take a hiatus from competition.

Dudakova's pro journey began in September 2020 when she impressively finished her opponent with an armbar on a Fight Nights Global card.

How good is Viktoriia Dudakova's next opponent?

Viktoriia Dudakova and Istela Nunes are gearing up for a showdown at the UFC Vegas 77 event on Saturday, July 15, 2023, with major stakes for both fighters.

While Dudakova brings an undefeated professional MMA record to the table, Nunes finds herself on a challenging three-fight losing streak.

Nunes, once an undefeated rising star with a 5-0 start to her career, faced a setback in a title bout against Angela Lee under the ONE Championship banner in 2017, succumbing to a submission.

Her transition to the UFC proved challenging, as she suffered a submission loss to Ariane Carnelossi in her promotional debut. Things didn't improve in her subsequent outings, as Nunes endured a decision loss to Sam Hughes, followed by a TKO defeat at the hands of Yazmin Jauregui.

