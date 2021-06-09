Who is Vitor Belfort's son Davi Belfort, and is he also a fighter?

Davi Belfort, UFC legend Vitor Belfort's eldest son, is not a fighter by profession. NFL is Davi Belfort's primary interest and he does not seem to be aspiring to become a mixed martial artist.

Davi Belfort recently became a topic of discussion after receiving a scholarship to the University of Alabama, which he announced on his personal Twitter account.

"Wow after a great conversation with Coach Saban I am beyond blessed and grateful to have received a scholarship to the University of Alabama! Most importantly thank you to God, my family, @chrisflores0321 my coaches, and teammates. @Joanapradob @vitorbelfort," Davi Belfort tweeted.

Vitor Belfort is married to Brazilian-American model Joana Prado since 2003. The couple have three children together.

Davi Belfort, their eldest son, was born in February 2005 while daughters Victoria and Kyara were born in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

Vitor Belfort will fight for the Triller fight club on June 19

Following his retirement from MMA in May 2018, Vitor Belfort (26-14-1NC MMA) announced his decision to return to the competition later that year. He subsequently signed with the Asian MMA promotion ONE Championship and announced a fight against Alain Ngalani on his promotional debut. However, Belfort parted ways with ONE FC without ever competing for the organization.

Vitor Belfort will make his return to competition in a boxing ring for the Triller fight club on June 19. The 44-year-old is expected to fight YouTube star Mike Holston, popularly known as Tarzan due to his relationship with animals.

Many MMA fighters in recent times have accepted lucrative offers to fight celebrities in boxing matches and Vitor Belfort is the latest addition to the list.

A seasoned veteran of MMA and a former UFC champion, Vitor Belfort is 1-0 as a professional boxer. He won the only boxing fight of his career against Josemario Neves by a first-round knockout back in 2006.

Vitor Belfort and Mike Holston will compete on the undercard of the lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos on June 19th. The event will take place in Miami, Florida.

