"Who wants to see me compete?" - Danielle Kelly hints at impending world title defense in next ONE Championship bout

Reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly is ready to return to the Circle.

Kelly last fought in the Circle when she secured the unanimous decision victory over familiar foe Jessa Khan to claim the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title. Since then, Kelly has kept busy in the gym, honing her skills and teaching the next generation of BJJ superstars.

But now, Kelly appears to be readying herself for a big return and the Silver Fox BJJ product wants to know who's ready to see her extend her undefeated record under the ONE banner.

"The feeling of being doubted motivates me. Who wants to see me compete?" Kelly wrote on Instagram.

No official announcements have been made regarding Kelly's next anticipated appearance but with ONE Championship heading to the United States in September and November, there's a good chance we'll see her compete on one of those cards.

Danielle Kelly not interested in rushing a transition to MMA

Having already claimed a ONE world title and earned her redemption against Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14, many wonder if Danielle Kelly will follow in the footsteps of fellow ONE champion Kade Ruotolo and move to mixed martial arts.

Speaking about the possibility during a post-fight press event, Kelly acknowledged that a move to MMA is on her radar, but there are no plans to make the transition anytime soon.

“I've been just focusing on jiu-jitsu. I'm not pressured to do MMA right now," Kelly said. "I think I want to accomplish something in jiu-jitsu first, put my name out there, and then I'll talk to my team and coaches whenever I want to fight, but right now, it's just jiu-jitsu.”

Who do you think would make a good opponent for Kelly when she decides to dawn the four-ounce gloves?