  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Who is the wife of Jessica Camara? Learn all about boxer Erika Hernandez and how she fought her partner before marriage

Who is the wife of Jessica Camara? Learn all about boxer Erika Hernandez and how she fought her partner before marriage

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 10, 2025 15:43 GMT
Everything to know about Jessica Camara
Everything to know about Jessica Camara's (right) partner (left). [Image courtesy: @erickaabarcacamara on Instagram]

Jessica Camara is set to make her return at the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 boxing event on July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Camara will challenge Chantelle Cameron for the interim WBC super lightweight title.

Ad

Who is Jessica Camara's wife?

Jessica Camara found love with one of her past opponents when she faced Mexican boxer Erika Hernandez in a welterweight bout in Ontario, Canada, in 2017. Camara secured a unanimous decision win and asked her coach for Hernandez’s phone number after they both felt sparks between them during the weigh-ins.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

During an interview with Canadian news outlet Le Journal de Montreal, Camara opened up about her relationship with Hernandez, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
''That’s when I felt the connection. The sparks. I had never seen Erika in my life, but I immediately felt something strong. I asked my coach to go see Erika and ask for her phone number. He hesitated, but I didn't feel like joking. He went to see Erika and came back with her number.''
Ad

The 37-year-old then addressed the language barrier between them:

''It wasn’t easy. We ended up talking to each other via Facebook using Google Translate. Erika didn’t speak English and me, my parents are of Portuguese origin and I was born in Cambridge, Ontario. I don’t speak Spanish. For a year, we talked to each other via Facebook. Then, we arranged to meet in Cancun.''
Ad

Camara and Hernandez overcame adversities to tie the knot in September 2019. They now live happily in Montreal, Canada.

As for the boxing scene, Camara (14-4-1) was on a four-fight win streak before her WBC lightweight title fight with Caroline Dubois ended in a technical draw due to an accidental clash of heads earlier this year. 'The Cobra' now faces Chantelle Cameron this Friday in an all-women boxing card.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications