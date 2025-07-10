Who is the wife of Jessica Camara? Learn all about boxer Erika Hernandez and how she fought her partner before marriage

Jessica Camara is set to make her return at the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 boxing event on July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Camara will challenge Chantelle Cameron for the interim WBC super lightweight title.

Who is Jessica Camara's wife?

Jessica Camara found love with one of her past opponents when she faced Mexican boxer Erika Hernandez in a welterweight bout in Ontario, Canada, in 2017. Camara secured a unanimous decision win and asked her coach for Hernandez’s phone number after they both felt sparks between them during the weigh-ins.

During an interview with Canadian news outlet Le Journal de Montreal, Camara opened up about her relationship with Hernandez, saying:

''That’s when I felt the connection. The sparks. I had never seen Erika in my life, but I immediately felt something strong. I asked my coach to go see Erika and ask for her phone number. He hesitated, but I didn't feel like joking. He went to see Erika and came back with her number.''

The 37-year-old then addressed the language barrier between them:

''It wasn’t easy. We ended up talking to each other via Facebook using Google Translate. Erika didn’t speak English and me, my parents are of Portuguese origin and I was born in Cambridge, Ontario. I don’t speak Spanish. For a year, we talked to each other via Facebook. Then, we arranged to meet in Cancun.''

Camara and Hernandez overcame adversities to tie the knot in September 2019. They now live happily in Montreal, Canada.

As for the boxing scene, Camara (14-4-1) was on a four-fight win streak before her WBC lightweight title fight with Caroline Dubois ended in a technical draw due to an accidental clash of heads earlier this year. 'The Cobra' now faces Chantelle Cameron this Friday in an all-women boxing card.

