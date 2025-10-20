Who is the wife of Tom Aspinall? Here's all you need to know about the British MMA star's partner and family

As the new reigning undisputed heavyweight kingpin of the world, Tom Aspinall is set to make his first title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. The eleventh pay-per-view card of the year will take place on Oct. 25 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.Aspinall is 8-1 in the UFC, with the majority of his victories coming via knockouts. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 304 last year, the Brit successfully defended his interim belt by securing an opening-round against Curtis Blaydes in a rematch.Who is the wife of Tom Aspinall?Despite being an MMA superstar due to his impressive knockout wins, UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall prefers to keep his personal life private. He is married to Justyna, who is from a Polish background, and they have two sons and one daughter.Notably, after winning the interim belt by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in 2023, Aspinall shared with the media that his wife did not answer his father's phone call, eliciting laughter from everyone present in the room:''Not yet, my dad tried to call her but she didn't pick up. So I don't think she knows yet, I'm not sure.''Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:When Tom Aspinall discussed his son's autismDuring a 2023 BBC interview, Tom Aspinall discussed one of his sons' autism. He believes that his son does not have a disease but rather that his brain functions differently:''I didn't want there to be something wrong with my son. But when you start to learn about autism, you learn there's not something wrong with them. It's just a different way that their brains work. We'd say his name and he would not look at you or make eye contact. If you told him off, he kind of wouldn't respond. I always was like: 'He'll catch up. He's just not as socialised as usual because of the lockdown.'''