Who will Deontay Wilder fight next? Trainer names potential opponents after upset loss

Malik Scott believes Deontay Wilder has many options for his next fight, but the timing has to be right.

'The Bronze Bomber' is fresh off his return late last month in Saudi Arabia. In the co-main event of the high-profile 'Day of Reckoning' pay-per-view offering, he faced Joseph Parker. The bout was supposed to serve as a potential prelude to Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua.

'AJ' took care of business in the main event, dispatching Otto Wallin in round five. However, the co-feature saw Wilder get battered by the Australian former champion. After 12 rounds of boxing, Parker emerged with a unanimous decision victory.

While Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua showed interest in fighting in March despite the loss, those plans seem off. Over the weekend, Eddie Hearn confirmed plans to take the British boxer in a different direction. As of now, Joshua's next bout is expected to be an IBF title bout with Filip Hrgovic.

However, what's next for 'The Bronze Bomber'? Well, his trainer, Malik Scott, discussed exactly that in an interview with FightHype. There, he stated that Wilder has many options, including Andy Ruiz Jr., Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois.

He added (via DAZN):

"But what’s most important to me is Deontay being right, spiritually, mentally and physically all in one, that’s more my concern, cause I know that when Deontay is all the way right, none of those guys can beat him. Right now after taking that loss and that type of performance, I’m not that keen on calling out guys."

Check out his comments below (24:00)

Andy Ruiz Jr. mocks Deontay Wilder ahead of next fight

Andy Ruiz Jr. might be Deontay Wilder's next fight.

The mention of 'Destroyer' from Malik Scott doesn't come as much of a surprise. Throughout much of 2023, Wilder and Ruiz Jr. were in talks for a WBC title eliminator, with the winner getting a crack at Tyson Fury.

However, the two sides were far apart on money, and the fight failed to come to fruition. Since then, the former champions have gone back and forth in the media, blaming the other for the bout falling apart.

Malik Scott's mention of Andy Ruiz Jr. is likely intentional though. Speaking to IFL TV following Deontay Wilder's loss last month, the Mexican boxer mocked:

"I was actually praying for Joseph Parker, I wanted him to win. I wanted him to beat the s*** out of Wilder because he was talking so much s***. He talked so much s*** to everybody."

Check out his comments below (3:00)