Who will Zhilei Zhang fight next? Manager reveals options after Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk booking

Zhilei Zhang has a lot of options following his second win over Joe Joyce.

'Big Bang' is fresh off his rematch with 'The Juggernaut' late last month in the U.K. The fight took place just a few months after their first bout, which saw Zhang claim a sixth-round stoppage win. Unfortunately for the Brit, the rematch was much of the same.

In fact, it was an even more definitive result. Zhang battered Joyce once again, this time scoring a third-round knockout victory. Following the win, he called out names such as Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. However, the two champions booked their undisputed title bout earlier this month, slated for December.

As a result, Zhilei Zhang might have to resort to his B or C plan. Terry Lane, the WBO champion's advisor, recently spoke to GFunky Boxing about what could be next for the Chinese boxer. There, he stated that obviously, Zhang would love to box Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder.

However, if that doesn't happen, they'll be prepared. Speaking in the interview, Lane stated:

“Just to go right into it, we want Joshua and Wilder. I think those guys are still trying to make that fight. So, if they want to do that, great, whatever. If they want to fight, we’ll fight either of those guys, no problem. Guys like Parker or Ortiz, guys like that. Again, it’s kind of a placeholder fight but Zhilei wants big names, he doesn’t want easy fights. He wants big names, the biggest names possible, to move forward. That’s just him."

Zhilei Zhang meets Shaquille O'Neal

Zhilei Zhang might be one of the bigger heavyweights around, but he's found someone who makes him look little.

'Big Bang' has become an unlikely heavyweight star over this year. Zhang was never someone who was considered a future title challenger, let alone a champion before his fights with Joyce.

Even then, he entered his clash with 'Juggernaut' as a massive underdog. However, Zhang was able to score the upset win and later became the first to crack Joyce's chin. That helped put the 40-year-old on the map, and also a surprising meeting.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was recently in China, making the rounds. While he was seen with several high-profile celebrities including Welii Zhang, he also met the heavyweight. On social media, Zhilei Zhang showed footage of his encounter with the NBA legend.

It took a long time, but there's someone who makes the heavyweight champion look little.

