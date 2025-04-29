Who is William Scull? Everything you need to know about Canelo Alvarez's next boxing opponent 

Reigning IBF super middleweight champion William Scull is set to face his toughest opponent yet, Canelo Alvarez in a title unifcation bout this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the contest, Schull emphasized on building his legacy, however he is a massive underdog and will have a tough job at cracking Alvarez's defense.

Who is William Scull?

William Scull is an undefeated professional boxer from Cuba. The 32-year-old is the current IBF super middleweight title holder with a perfect record of 23-0, including nine knockout victories.

In his most recent boxing outing last year, Scull won the vacant IBF super middleweight belt by securing a unanimous decision victory over Vladimir Shishkin at Stadthalle in Falkensee, Germany. The judges scored the contest 116-113, 116-112, and 115-113, in favor of 'El Indomable'.

Notably, Scull turned pro in 2016 and after 22 wins, he was named as the mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez's IBF title. However the boxing superstar chose to vacate his belt, forcing the former to face Shishkin.

William Scull issues strong warning to Canelo Alvarez ahead of their boxing matchup

William Scull is scheduled to unify his super middleweight title against Canelo Alvarez this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with FightHype, Scull delivered a message to Alvarez, saying:

''Canelo, we are ready. We are very ready. We are looking to the third of May, and let's see what is the last word in the ring that night."

Check out William Scull's comments below (5:44):

As for Alvarez (62-2-2), he defeated Edgar Berlanga via unanimous decision last year to defend his WBC and WBO super middleweight titles. When asked about the alleged comments made by Scull's team regarding the Mexican being a slow fighter, Alvarez replied:

''He's gonna feel on Saturday. He's gonna feel on Saturday. I don't want to say that much, but he's gonna feel something different on Saturday."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below (0:17):

