Who won the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena fight tonight?

It would be an understatement to say that the UFC 277 bout between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena lived up to the hype. The grueling five-rounder saw 'The Lioness' triumph over the ever-persistent Pena via a dominant unanimous decision.

Fans were treated to a patient Nunes as the fight started. The Brazilian even began the bout in a southpaw stance. Nunes floored 'The Venezuelan Vixen' in the initial rounds multiple times with counter-right hooks.

In the opening rounds, the UFC double champ seemed defensive about engaging in a ground battle with 'The Venezuelan Vixen'. However, in the later rounds, Nunes easily took her opponent down.

In the third round, 'Lioness' also ripped open Pena's forehead with some vicious elbows.

Julia Pena was all heart, looking for submissions and never quitting, but Amanda Nunes reclaims the belt behind beautiful striking, vicious elbows from the top position and is now the first TWO TIME Double Champ in UFC HISTORY.. WOW What an ending to the main event of #UFC277

After five rounds of one of the most grueling title fights in women's bantamweight history, the judges scored the contest 50-45, 50-44, and 50-43 in favor of 'The Lioness'.

The official score card for the fight [Image via ufc.com]

Julianna Pena shocked the world at UFC 269 with a second-round submission win over Amanda Nunes. Unfortunately, she was unable to replicate her success tonight.

Amanda Nunes said decision to switch gyms was best thing she did for rematch

In her post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, UFC double champ Amanda Nunes stated that her decision to set up her own gym helped her feel safer and made her evolve more as a fighter.

During the interview, Nunes credited her coaches, Roger Krahl and Bobby Casale, for her envigorated performance at UFC 277:

"The best thing I did was make my gym happen. Because in my gym I feel like I'm safe, you know. I feel like I can grow even more. I feel like if I'm trapped in a place where myself and only the person that is there for me, I really evolve even more. This is actually simple, I was supposed to do this the first time... I fell like my coach Roger Krahl has been there since day one baby!... I just brought him back. And Bobby trained with me made my jiu-jitsu even better and I showed tonight."

Watch the UFC double champ in her octagon interview with Joe Rogan below:

The 34-year-old left American Top Team after her UFC 269 loss to Pena. The fighter now trains at her own new gym and has taken the counsel of some of her former coaching staff, including Roger Krahl.

Amanda Nunes is currently 22-5 in her pro-MMA career. With the win over 'The Venezuelan Vixen', Nunes has restored her status as a UFC double champion.

