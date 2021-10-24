Who won the Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tim Johnson fight at Bellator 269?

Fedor Emelianenko defeated Tim Johnson in the main event of Bellator 269.

Returning to the fight game after 22 months, the 45-year-old veteran flatlined his American opponent via a stunning first-round knockout.

Emelianenko appeared cautious on the feet in the first minute of the fight. However, after finding his rhythm, 'The Last Emperor' stunned Johnson with a brutal three-punch combination that sent him to the canvas.

Bellator 269 was held in Emelianenko's home country of Russia. After the event, the former heavyweight champion thanked all the fans present at the VTB Arena. During his post-fight interview, he said:

"Thank you everyone for your support tonight, I'm especially happy for the Russian fighters... I'm extremely grateful we were able to make you happy."

Emelianenko last fought Quinton Jackson in December 2019. He won the fight via first-round knockout. Prior to that, Emelianenko had signed a multi-fight contract with Bellator.

Will Fedor Emelianenko continue fighting?

Fedor Emelianenko has contemplated retirement multiple times throughout his career. While he hasn't quite been able to come to a conclusion, the heavyweight legend did say that he may hang up his gloves this time around.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Emelianenko hinted there is "a chance" he may not compete again following his Bellator 269 fight. He also clarified that a decision will be made based on his physical condition.

“There is such a chance. Certainly that would depend on the health, on my physical condition after the fight. Certainly we’ll discuss that with the family as well."

Considering the incredible performance he put in on Saturday against the No.2-ranked Bellator heavyweight, it seems likely that we haven't seen the last of the great Fedor Emelianenko in the cage.

Considered one of the greatest heavyweights of all time by many, Fedor Emelianenko's overall MMA record now stands at 40-6-1.

In a career that has spanned well over two decades, the 45-year-old is best known for his stint under the banner of Pride FC. He won the Pride heavyweight title in 2003 and defended the belt on various occasions before leaving the promotion three years later.

