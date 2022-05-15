Who won the fight between Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic (14th May 2022)?

At the top of the UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic fight card was a crucial light heavyweight matchup between Aleksandar Rakic and former 205-pound king Jan Blachowicz.

Coming into the fight, the momentum was on Rakic's side as 'Rocket' had won his last two fights against Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith. Blachowicz, on the other hand, was coming off a loss at the hands of Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. The 39-year-old lost his UFC title in that fight.

Rakic and Blachowicz engaged in an exciting fight that ended in a TKO victory for the Polish Powerhouse in the third round.

The fight stayed on the feet in the first round as the two light heavyweights traded heavy shots against each other. Rakic put his grappling skills to use in the second round and took Blachowicz to the ground.

Things took an unfortunate turn in the third round, though. 'Rocket' suffered a leg injury that caused the fight to be stopped. As a result, Blachowicz was declared the winner of the contest.

UFC Fight Night: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic - Main card results

Jan Blachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakic via TKO [knee injury] (1:11 of Round 3)

Ryan Spann def. Ion Cutelaba via submission [guillotine choke] (2:23 of Round 1)

Davey Grant def. Louis Smolka via KO (0:49 of Round 3)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Amanda Ribas via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Manuel Torres def. Frank Camacho via TKO (3:27 of Round 1)

Allan Nascimento def. Jake Hadley via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic - Prelims results

Viviane Araujo def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Michael Johnson def. Alan Patrick via KO (3:22 of Round 2)

Virna Jandiroba def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tatsuro Taira def. Carlos Candelario via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Andre Petroski def. Nick Maximov via submission [anaconda choke] (1:16 of Round 1)

