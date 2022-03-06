Who won the fight last night between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal (5th March 2022)?

UFC 272 offered Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal the perfect opportunity to settle their feud inside the octagon. Covington had the last laugh as he walked away with a unanimous decision win after five rounds.

Covington and Masvidal headlined the UFC 272 fight card in a welterweight bout that was hosted at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

'Chaos' dominated Masvidal on the mat. His superior grappling and gas tank allowed him to control 'Gamebred' for the majority of the fight.

Covington's game plan included reducing the distance between him and Masvidal with strikes, launching a takedown and hunting for a choke to bring the fight to an end.

Masvidal, while looking back at his performance during the post-fight octagon interview, admitted that his wrestling left a lot to be desired. Although Masvidal did an excellent job at defending against Covington's takedowns, it was just not enough.

Although 'Chaos' emerged triumphant, he did not have much to say to Masvidal to stoke the flames of their feud. Instead, he issued a call-out to Dustin Poirier, admitting that a fight against 'The Diamond' was what he wanted next.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA #UFC272

Following his win over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington calls out Dustin Poirier Following his win over Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington calls out Dustin Poirier 👀 #UFC272https://t.co/4HKJCDFdeb

UFC 272: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal main card results

Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45)

Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-44, 50-44)

Bryce Mitchell def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)

Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira via TKO (0:38 of Round 2)

Sergey Spivak def. Greg Hardy via TKO (2:16 of Round 1)

UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal preliminary card results

Jalin Turner def. Jamie Mullarkey via TKO (0:46 of Round 2)

Marina Rodriguez def. Yan Xionan via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Nicolae Negumereanu def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-27, 29-27, 27-29)

Maryna Moroz def. Mariya Agapova via submission (arm triangle) (3:27 of Round 2)

UFC 272: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal early preliminary card results

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Brian Kelleher via submission (rear-naked choke) (3:15 of Round 1)

Tim Elliott def. Tagir Ulanbekov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ludovit Klein def. Devonte Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Dustin Jacoby def. Michal Oleksiejczuk via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Edited by Genci Papraniku