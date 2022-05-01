Who won the fight between Rob Font and 'Chito' Vera at UFC Fight Night?

'Chito' Vera scored an impressive decision win over Rob Font in the main event at UFC Vegas 53. Ranked number five in the bantamweight division, Font was a significant matchup for the number eight-ranked Vera.

Font came in as the early aggressor, with his signature jab creating openings for clean uppercuts. Vera on his part kept throwing low kicks and marching forward despite absorbing some damage.

Going into round two, 'The Boston Finisher' continued where he left off, just overwhelming Vera with volume. However, 'Chito' turned the tide towards the end of the round, flooring Font with a left hook.

While Vera tried his best to unleash punishment on his opponent, 'The Boston Finisher' managed to ride it out till the bell.

Vera took the fight to Font from then on, dropping him with a splitting knee in round three. However, 'Chito' once again failed to capitalize on the ground-and-pound, with the referee eventually having to stand his opponent up due to inaction.

While 'Chito' continued to pour damage on Font, the New England Cartel's best kept finding his mark even in the championship rounds. Interestingly, 'Chito' Vera hurt Font with everything he landed, earning an emphatic unanimous decision win with the scorecards reading 48-47, 49-46 x2.

UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. 'Chito' Vera main card results

Marlon Vera def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Andrei Arlovski def. Jake Collier via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Joanderson Brito def. Andre Fili via TKO (0:41 of Round 1)

Grant Dawson def. Jared Gordon via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:11 of Round 3)

Darren Elkins def. Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. 'Chito' Vera prelims results

Alexandr Romanov def. Chase Sherman via sub (Americana) (2:11 of Round 1)

Francisco Figueiredo def. Daniel Da Silva via sub (kneebar) (1:18 of Round 1)

Gabriel Green def. Yohan Lainesse via TKO (4:02 of Round 2)

Natan Levy def. Mike Breeden via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Shanna Young def. Gina Mazany via TKO (3:11 of Round 2)

Edited by David Andrew