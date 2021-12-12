Who won the UFC 269 fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira (11th December 2021)? 

Charles Oliveira jumped into the first title defense of his career against Dustin Poirier on the back of the longest active winning streak in the UFC and the most submission wins in the history of the promotion. The Brazilian phenom has now bolstered this tally by recording a submission win over Dustin Poirier.

Following an impressive first round performance by Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira pulled through and fought his way to a win in the third round after dominating Poirier in the second round as well.

All the action unfolded at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Charles Oliveira retained his spot at the top of the UFC lightweight food chain with a submission win via a rear naked choke over his 155lbs compatriot.

What will hurt Dustin Poirier the most is perhaps the fact that he was undone by a rear naked choke in both his attempts at securing UFC lightweight gold. The first time being against Khabib Nuragomedov at UFC 242 back in September 2019.

UFC 269: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier main card results

Charles Oliveira def. Dustin Poirier via submission (RNC) ( 1:02 of Round 3)

Julianna Pena def. Amanda Nunes via submission (RNC) (3:26 of Round 3)

Geoff Neal def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Kai Kara-France def. Cody Garbrandt via TKO (3:21 of Round 3)

Sean O'Malley def. Raulian Paiva via TKO (4:42 of Round 1)

UFC 269: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier preliminary card results

Josh Emmet def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Dominick Cruz def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tai Tuivasa def. Augusto Sakai via knockout (0:26 of Round 2)

Bruno Silva def. Jordan Wright via TKO (1:28 of Round 1)

UFC 269: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier early preliminary card results

Andre Muniz def. Eryk Anders via submission (Armbar) (3:13 of Round 1)

Erin Blanchfield def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryan Hall def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Tony Kelley def. Randy Costa via TKO (4:15 of Round 2)

Gillian Robertson def. Priscila Cachoeira via submission (RNC) (4:59 of Round 1)

