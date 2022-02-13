Who won the UFC fight last night (12th February 2022)?

Israel Adesanya retained his UFC middleweight crown by eliminating arguably the division's biggest threat to his reign, Robert Whittaker.

'The Last Stylebender' successfully defended his title for the fourth time after landing on the triumphant side of a unanimous decision. The scores were 49-46, 48-47, 48-47.

Whittaker showed tremendous improvement from their first go-round as he remained competitive throughout the fight. However, the former champion's caution also led to his downfall as Adesanya was able to comfortably land precise blows from a distance.

In the co-main event, rising heavyweight star Tai Tuivasa scored the biggest win of his career by knocking out hometown hero Derrick Lewis. It was a miraculous come-from-behind win as Tuivasa was thoroughly outworked by 'The Black Beast' in the opening frame.

However, the tides turned when the Australian found his groove in the second. 'Bam Bam' connected with a powerful short elbow from the clinch that sent Lewis' unconscious body crashing to the canvas.

Previously ranked 11th, Tuivasa is now expected to enter title contender territory. He now has five wins in a row, all coming by way of knockout or TKO.

An all-important middleweight matchup between Derek Brunson and Jared Cannonier stole the show on the main card. After getting dominated in the opening round, Cannonier connected with a thunderous elbow strike followed by an unorthodox backhand that landed flush on Brunson's jaw.

'The Killa Gorilla' followed up with a few more ground strikes to force referee Kerry Hatley to call for the stoppage. He is now expected to challenge 'The Last Stylebender' for the 185-pound title next.

In the lightweight division, Renato Moicano earned a statement win over Alexander Hernandez. The Brazilian scored yet another rear-naked choke submission, his fourth in the UFC and ninth overall.

Finally, a high voltage clash between 155-pound standouts Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast kicked off the UFC 271 main card. After three rounds, 'King' Green earned his second consecutive win via unanimous decision.

UFC 271 full fight card results

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (C) def. Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis via second-round TKO (1:40)

Jared Cannonier def. Derek Brunson via second-round TKO (4:29)

Renato Moicano def. Alexander Hernandez via second-round submission (1:23)

Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

Andrei Arlovski def. Jared Vanderaa via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Casey O'Neill def. Roxanne Modafferi via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Kyler Phillips def. Marcelo Rojo via third-round submission (1:48)

Carlos Ulberg def. Fabio Cherant via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ronnie Lawrence def. Mana Martinez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Jacob Malkoun def. AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Douglas Silva De Andrade def. Sergey Morozov via second-round submission (3:24)

Jeremiah Wells def. Mike Diamond via first-round submission (4:38)

Maxim Grishin def. William Knight via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Edited by David Andrew